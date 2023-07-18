A woman who spent over R800 on groceries at Woolies has split the nation, throwing it into a debate

She took home various items, including poultry, veggies, cold and hot beverages and sauces for meat

Some of her followers thought she had gotten a bargain, while others did not agree and thought she spent too much on too little

A woman caused a stir after she bought groceries for under R1000 at Woolies. Image: @dulo.m

Source: TikTok

A woman sparked a debate on TikTok after she shared how much groceries she got from Woolworth's for just under R1000.

The woman's shopping haul was put under the microscope by netizens who felt they could have gotten the same food for much less at other stores.

Woman's Woolies groceries spark debate on TikTok

The video was posted by @dulo.m on TikTok. The video shows the different items she purchased for R900. The items include coffee, two small packs of meat, vegetables, eggs, peanuts, bread, spices, juice and biscuits.

Woolies is known for expensive food compared to other retail stores. In a recent survey by Outlier, Woolies was ranked as the third-most-expensive retail store for their food basket for June. It is also known to be frequented by celebrities, and recently Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson was spotted shopping at a Woolies in Cape Town.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi divided over the value of her money

Netizens were divided over the amount of food they got for that amount. Some said it was too expensive, while others were surprised at how much she got for that amount of money.

Brandon.Price was sceptical.

"That's expensive. That's about R500 worth of groceries from Checkers."

Pikenebula was not convinced.

"I'll continue with my Checksave."

Fast and the curious added:

"I can still get cheaper and more if I buy at a butchery and a fruit and vegetable market."

RefiloeM was sold.

"Thank you for this. You just made things easier for me."

Ladyellechaki said:

"Woolies is very affordable. I shop there every month for my meat, fruits and vegetables. I don't understand why people think they're expensive."

