US comedian Anthony Anderson has yet again been sighted in Cape Town doing ordinary activities

The Black-ish star recently went out for dinner at the high-profile eatery, SIBA - The Restuarant

TikTokkers were star-struck by the comedian, suggesting ways they would interact with him given the opportunity

Hollywood A-lister Anthony Anderson has excited some peeps on TikTok with his recent sighting.

Comedian Anthony Anderson was spotted doing his shopping at the V&A Waterfront Woolworths. Images: Monica Schipper, Nathan Congleton/NBC

Source: Getty Images

Anthony buys his groceries at Woolworths

TikTokkers went wild when a video of the comedian was uploaded by user Nonhlanhla Nkala using the original sound of Traffic Jamz saying 'uyena'.

It shows Anderson looking around for items in the sweets aisle of the V&A Waterfront Woolworths retail store:

South Africans feel star-struck by the actor

Viewers could not contain their disbelief and excitement at the sighting, playing scenarios of what they would have done had they spotted him:

@celestial was reminded:

"I forget these people live normal lives like us but casually in Woolies alone as an international celeb??"

@chloe molefe made a Black-ish reference:

"Ke papa Zoe? Aowa banna father-in-law ya Lukah."

@uSthe_ didn't feel real:

"What? No way, this is so random?"

@Buhle._M had a question:

"Papa Zoe wirang ko Woolworths?

@Lindo Makhaza thought:

"I'd pass away mos."

@Zulu Zinzile had this planned out:

"Omg I would have screamed then ran away."

@Lerato Rakolote had a doppelganger moment:

"Why did I think its Alphi...?"

@Miss Ross asked:

"Did you at least greet him?"

@Unatiiey Jama826 confessed:

"I know his name, but looking him, Black-ish sounds better "

@Edward said:

"Bro's casually shopping like an ordinary South African."

@mansnotdone asked:

"How do you guys record people like this without them noticing?"

@zinzi noticed something:

"He's just been walking around Cape Town looking like a Thabo."

@user00001010000 agreed:

"The way they blend when they come to SA. If you didn’t know him, you’d think he’s just some random guy from the hood."

@matthew octavius had a vision:

"I’d go feral if I saw him. Did you ask for a picture? Autograph? Something?"

Anderson has been receiving coverage since he arrived in the country. ECR has reported that one of his Instagram posts said he feels like South Africa is his home:

Anthony enjoying his globetrotting adventure

A previous Briefly News report explains that the Barbershop star's social media page showed that he was seen exploring the City of Cape Town.

Celebrity chef Siba shared a post on Instagram hosting the comedian at her restaurant. She praised the actor for his warmness.

