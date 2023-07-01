Celebrity Chef Siba Mntogana's Cape Town restaurant had the privilege to cook for an American A-lister

Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson took an opportunity to visit the 5-star eatery during his stay in South Africa

Siba's followers were proud of the girl from Mndantsane, flooding her comment sections with congratulatory messages

Chef Siba Mntongana's restaurant was visited by American actor, Anthony Anderson in Cape Town. Images: Siba Mntongana, Anthony Anderson.

Anthony Anderson is in South Africa and checked in at SIBA - The Restuarant for fine African cuisine.

Mndantsane put your hands up in the air

Celebrity chef Siba Mntongana hosted American actor, Anthony Anderson at her 5-star Cape Town restaurant.

She shared three snaps of her and the comedian and captioned: "I'm just a kid from Compton... I'm just a kid from Mndanstane."

Her fans and followers rushed to the comment section in disbelief:

@snyman68vwent back in time

"Siba, I am an old lady. Loved you since you did cooking programs on SABC 2. You will always be the best!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@tshimzaa gave the actor a welcome:

"I thought something was wrong with my eyes, I had to check the comments you are in good hands Anthony welcome to Sausa."

@kimmie_torque is a proud Mndantsane girl:

"Phakama Mdantsane bakubone ❤️"

@misstakue was proud:

"Ohhh wowww!!! Anthony Anderson!! Go Siba"

@kholofelo.millicent had some advice:

"Please frame all of these memories at the restaurant "

@_.magugu._ said:

"Blessed is the woman who carried you in her wombyou were destined to be who you are today, may the Almighty continue to shine a light upon your life❤️"

@darren_thomas46 remarked:

"Wow, that’s Awesome. He’s so cool!!"

Anthony Anderson is just a kid from Compton

The line 'I'm just a kid from Compton' is paying tribute to an emotional episode of Anderson's sitcom, Black-ish. Compton is also the comedian's hometown in California.

He has been spending some time in Cape Town, DRUM magazine reported. The A-Lister posted some sightings from his visit on Instagram and captioned the post:

"I’m setting intentions while I’m home From COMPTON to CAPE TOWN!"

The actor received a warm welcome from Mzansi.

Siba's restaurant receives international recognition

Briefly News recently reported that Chef Siba's restaurant bagged an international award.

SIBA-The Restaurant was recognised by the Restaurant and Bar Awards 2023 at an event hosted by LUX Life Magazine. It received accolades for being the Most Exclusive Fine Dining Restaurant in Cape Town.

