Siba Mtongana announced on her socials that her restaurant in Cape Town won an international award

SIBA The Restaurant was recognised by the Restaurant and Bar Awards 2023 for its fine dining offering

Fans flooded the celebrity chef with congratulatory messages and praised her for flying SA's flag high

Siba Mtongana eatery in Cape Town won at the Restaurant and Bar Awards 2023. Image: @sibamtongana

Source: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for renowned celebrity chef Siba Mtongana whose food establishment SIBA The Restaurant recently scooped a title at the Restaurant and Bar Awards 2023 held in the UK.

Siba's eatery was named the Most Exclusive Fine Dining Restaurant in Cape Town at the event hosted by LUX Life Magazine, reported SundayWorld.

Siba Mtongana celebrates the success of her restaurant

According to CAPETalk, she celebrated the good news with her fans and mentioned what the prestigious award meant to her and her business.

"This restaurant is our first adventure in hospitality and already has already made a mark locally and internationally, winning a few local awards, including getting recognition at the World Culinary Awards last year in addition to this recent international one."

The chef said that it is hard running a restaurant and thanked her team for their hard work and support.

"Restaurant business is hard, very hard! But I couldn’t have achieved this without our amazing and talented teams at Front Of House, and the engine, our chefs in the Back of House, the support team at The Siba Co Group, our landlords at @tablebayhotelsa and everyone else who believed in this ‘crazy dream’ which I launched right in the peak of covid. Truly appreciate your support, passion, and commitment to this vision. Enkosi!"

Siba ended her lengthy post by acknowledging her patrons who keep the business successful with their hard-earned money.

See the Instagram post below:

South Africans congratulate Siba for winning the international award

@bontle_vilakazi mentioned:

"Yay! This is absolutely no surprise. You’re doing the most, keep scooping those awards.❤️"

@zama_smile_zwane shared:

"Congratulations. Your restaurant food and service are EVERYTHING . And you are a sweet and humble soul."

@on_board_with_b commented:

"Congratulations. Well deserved, your restaurant is beautiful! The food is top tier and the service is impeccable! To many more."

Gillian F. Eyre said:

"Well done. I miss you on the food network."

Renee Esterhuizen Deoliveira

"Well done congratulations."

Keromamang Mogorosi commented:

"Congratulations! Well deserved! Siba Mtongana."

Mamello Motaung asked:

"Does this nomination international ntonton come with cash?

Pranil Moonia stated:

"That's awesome! Congratulations! Love Siba."

