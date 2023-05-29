A South African amputee dancer showcased his impressive skills on Britain’s Got Talent and won over the judges

The disabled gent moved with absolute grace and got the special golden buzzer on the popular talent show

The dancer's performance moved SA netizens to tears, and they said they were behind him all the way

A video of a disabled dancer performing on 'Britain's Got Talent' went viral. Image: @eva_da_divao

Source: TikTok

A disabled dancer, Musa Motha, is waving South Africa's flag high in the United Kingdom on Britain's Got Talent.

South African amputee dancer shines on Britain's Got Talent

According to News24, the talented guy lost his leg at a young age due to cancer. That didn't stop Musa from pursuing his dreams, and he is now a viral hit for dazzling on the talent show competition on Saturday night.

Musa made history after all four judges pressed the golden buzzer at the same time, and they had no choice but to advance him to the next round, reported Chronicle Live.

Most South Africans caught Musa's performance on social media, which left them beaming with pride.

Video of Musa Motha dancing on Britain's Got Talent goes TikTok viral

The TikTok video posted by @eva_da_divao has been online for a day and already has 114 000 views. People extended their support to the kasi guy from Sebokeng and said that he instilled national pride in them.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTokkers floored by Musa's heartwarming performance

@mamkhatshwa01 said:

"Proud moment for South Africa.Spread your wings Musa.❤️"

@avril_albetti mentioned:

"I can’t stop my tears from falling. Tears of joy."

@ruth_lalla commented:

"This says a lot about life. Tragedy may be a reason for a breakthrough, all things work together for the good."

@rozzettalsgseitei wrote:

"Well done Musa feeling proud to be a South African citizen because of you. I now believe nothing is impossible. "

@sweetyellow33 stated:

"You are going places. When Simon smiles and claps just know that big doors are opening for you."

@smings99 said:

"Bangene ntwana. Stay true to yourself. Mzansi magic at its best."

@tauresfit20 added:

"Straight from Vaal to the world."

