Mzansi man shares incredible home transformation video, leaves people speechless

TikTok user @rowanparker1 repurchased his home in 2019 and has turned it into a dream

People let the man know that he has an eye for design and his home is absolutely stunning

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

It takes a special mind to see such beauty in something that might not be so pretty. This man saw this house and knew he could turn it into something spectacular and he did just that.

South Africans cannot get over the transformation of this home, it is absolutely stunning. Image: TikTok / @rowanparker1

Source: TikTok

Home renovations are not for everyone, especially on this scale. However, when you see the end result, you are always left speechless.

South African TikTok user shows incredible home renovation

TikTok user @rowanparker1 shared a video showing the renovations he has made to the house he bought in 2019. This man worked his magic, turning this old and dull home into something you’d see on an interior design channel.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It is breathtaking! Take a look:

SA citizens were rendered speechless by the beautiful home

This is a wow! People flooded the comment section with messages letting the man know that he created something spectacular.

Read some of the comments:

@Irina Sophia said:

“I am in love with your house. it's literally the type of house I would buy ♥︎”

@Dynamiteskye said:

“OMG so cozy. I want to live there!”

@Janie Pio said:

“Stunning - love all the plants and greenery.”

@LarryManCrochet said:

“That’s so beautiful you are a great designer and made it look fantastic ”

@Zumi said:

“This is an amazing transformation absolutely love it!”

@Jarry.boi said:

“What a beautiful home you have ”

Johannesburg interior designer’s home renovation inspires SA, TikTok of dramatic transformation wows internet

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video of an intense home renovation left many South Africans amazed. People flooded the comments to share their opinion about the amount of work done to a home.

A TikTok video detailed the work that went into remodelling the house. Peeps expressed their amazement over the huge project the man took on.

A TikTokker, @linthinkdesigncretor, shared pictures showing how a big family home turned into a better-looking one. The video shows how the man completely revamped the living space.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News