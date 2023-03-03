One man shared amazing footage showing the renovation process of one home that a company transformed from top to bottom

The TikTok of the epic change that the family home went through left many people fascinated by the process

The viral video showed how much the house got elevated by completely redoing the inside and changing almost every feature

A video of an intense home renovation left many South Africans amazed. People flooded the comments to share their opinion about the amount of work done to a home.

A Johannesburg interior designer renovated a big family home and left Mzansi amazed. Image: TikTok/ @linthinkdesign

Source: UGC

A TikTok video detailed the work that went into remodelling the house. Peeps expressed their amazement over the huge project the man took on.

Gauteng interior designer shares home renovation project

A TikTokker, @linthinkdesigncretor, shared pictures showing how a big family home turned into a better-looking one. The video shows how the man completely revamped the living space.

TikTok users share thoughts about home renovation

Many people were amazed by the massive change. People thought the content creator's company did so much work that it could be considered a rebuild

Malidlaminicommented:

"You didn't renovate, you rebuilt this house."

tulani45 commented:

"Wow, very smart and stylish."

Nomthandazo commented:

"I wonder how much those renovations costs."

ReVival commented:

"Love the work, how much does one need to budget to renovate? At least the minimum amount."

Tiisetsö Kgafela commented:

"Those bathroom taps."

kuhlemelaine1 commented:

"Omg that's magical."

Rihangwele Magoro commented:

"Wow this is nice. Good job."

"You fought hard": Man turns shack into R40k house, goes viral as SA praises him

Briefly News reported that a man transformed his simple shack into a functional cottage. The video made rounds on TikTok, and people were amazed.

The clip showed how he did it all from the ground up. The man showed people all the materials he used to create his little house.

One man @mcbride_s literally built a roof over his head. He took down the shack and built a completely new home.

