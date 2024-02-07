A Mzansi man took to social media to share his heartbreak after his partner decided to decline his proposal

In a TikTok post, the man shared a screenshot of a conversation between him and his now ex-fiancee

The woman explained that she realised that she wasn't ready for the commitment of marriage

A South African man was left perplexed and heartbroken after his girlfriend and baby mama, whom he had proposed to, had a change of mind.

Man rejected after proposing

In a TikTok video, @siiphe19 provides a screenshot of a conversation between himself and his girlfriend.

Although there wasn't much context, judging by the texts, it seems the man had proposed to his partner, but she later realised that she wasn't ready for the commitment.

@siiphe19 asked her why she accepted the ring, to which the woman said she didn't want to disappoint him by rejecting him. Yoh.

"It’s the truth that hurts us most but it sets us free," a defeated @siiphe19 captioned the post.

It is not clear what happened to their relationship after this conversation. However, the man expressed that he washed his hands of the female gender.

SA reacts to the TikTok post

Many netizens reacted to the post with encouraging and comforting messages, while others wondered why the woman would have rejected that man's proposal.

Makhwalo commented:

"Don't worry bhuti. my husband went through something similar. We found each other and we are married raising our boys. He did it alone until umntana was 7 when we met. hes 15 now God Bless you❤️."

Athi Gadla said:

"She has her reasons. Strength to you both ❤️."

NdalwenhleZungu commented:

"Haaa why bengasho later that night ke xa nifika endlini."

YolouMaDlomo said:

"Yoh bhuti sorry ."

Asie.Mjoko commented:

"Is her rejecting the ring mean the relationship is over or she’s just not ready for marriage? I hope you continue, I appreciate her honesty ❤️."

ZandileShinta responded:

"I wonder kusukelephi ngeke umntu a reject umtshato without reason . She has her own reasons just that we don't know her side of the story."

Maeve commented:

"Hhayi bethuna ."

Mzansi man man proposes with pizza

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a Mzansi man preparing to pop the big question to his bae using a cheesy Debonairs pizza has gone viral on social media.

The footage posted on TikTok shows the man buying a pizza and then writing the words "Will you marry me?" on the inside of the box for his partner to see as soon as she opens the pizza. He also placed a ring in the middle of the pizza.

