One man came up with an adorable way to ask his girlfriend to marry him, he asked her with a McDonald's burger

The lady took to her TikTok and posted pictures from the moment, she said her man knows how she loves food

The online community reacted to the post, with many showering them with congratulatory messages

A gentleman proposed to his girlfriend with a McDonald's burger. Images: @theecayleriam03/ TikTok, @Artur Reznik

Source: UGC

A man asked for his girlfriend's hand in marriage. Knowing his girl loves food, he decided to do the proposal at McDonald's.

@theecayleriam03 took to her TikTok account and posted a picture post of the adorable moment. In the post, the two are sitting at McDonalds. The genius man who knows how his girlfriend loves food decided to put the ring in a burger. He opened it for his woman, and tadaa, there it was.

Man proposes to girlfriend in McD burger

See the cute TikTok post below:

A man adorably proposed to his girlfriend with a McD's burger. Image: @theecayleriam03

Source: TikTok

Proposing can be a bit scary, especially if you are the one who is proposing. It involves a lot of planning because the day needs to be perfect, as it is a day that marks the start of a new chapter in one's life.

TikTokkers congratulated the pair

The post got over 528k likes, with many online users showering the couple with congratulatory messages and wishing them well for their future.

@unboliviabell shared:

" When it’s right, it’s right. No matter how it’s done."

@Clo believes in love again:

"Sometimes I’m scared that real love doesn't exist anymore, this just proved me wrong❤️"

@ applauded:

"Congratulations "

@KING adored:

"Hai yina ❤️love this."

@Kendall shared a similar story:

"My ex asked me to be his girlfriend on a Mcchicken wrapper. I save the wrapper for a long time."

@Joy said:

"She was probably caught so off guard, which is always great."

@Loz tagged their significant other:

"@lara (hoziers version) what if I proposed to you like this in a German burger king would you say yes."

@Bill Castle shared an inspiring story:

"I Did it with a breakfast sandwich- I have been married 23 years."

Man proposes to girlfriend at a shopping mall

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man proposing to his girlfriend in front of a crowd at a shopping mall.

The gent can be seen in a clip posted by @khulekanimthokozisi pulling out the ring while he was on his knees, and his lady completely lost her mind. The girlfriend kept pacing around and grabbing her head in a TikTok video and eventually accepted the marriage proposal. Fellow shoppers surrounded the lovely couple with cameras rolling and cheered for them during their special moment.

