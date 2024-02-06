A gentleman from Johannesburg started his nail business on the streets and is now a successful nail technician

He posted a TikTok video sharing his humbling journey, which left social media users motivated

The online community reacted to the clip, with many sharing similar stories and vowing never to quit

A Johannesburg male technician shared his humble beginnings. Images: @nailsbydav

Source: TikTok

A Gauteng male technician shared his journey to becoming a successful nail technician.

The gentleman shared a video on his business TikTok account, @nailsbydav, of himself doing nails and sharing a bit about his journey.

According to the video, he started doing nails six years ago. He would go from one person to another, hoping that someone would want their nails done by him.

"I used to stand outside in the street calling customers even when it's hot, when it's freezing and when the downpour is heavy."

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

He said that was never his choice, but the streets had nothing else to offer him, so he needed to hustle the best way he knew how.

A man started from the street and now is a successful nail technician

Watch the TikTok inspiring clip below:

TikTokkers stunned by the man's journey

The video garnered over 28k likes, with many online users applauding him for his skills and resilience, and some shared their similar stories, feeling encouraged by his.

@Olami desiree recalls a similar experience:

"I remember also standing on the street of Pretoria central calling out chomie and sesi. It is not easy, but we thank God for life. South Africa really shaped me."

@Glit_Nails relates:

Guy, I’m at that point now. Like, I literally move from one person to the other begging them to come they don’t even mind. It’s free ooooo hmmm."

@bun wished him well:

"Wow, you're good !!! May you prosper in your business."

@TOTAL TRANSFORMATION ❤️ shared:

"I’m at a starting point in my business as well, so I understand everything you’re saying keep going higher I will see you at the top very soon "

@MommySam admired:

"You are so talented."

@Black diamond♈️ cheered:

"Soar higher"

@D'GoodGrabs.PH was amazed:

"Wow "

Nail tech charges over R3k for a set of nails

In another story, Briefly News reported about a nail technician who charged over R3k for a set of nails.

TikTok user @thenailboxbysamantha is a talented nail tech from Johannesburg who clearly only services the wealthy. Sis dropped a video in which she showed off some of her impressive work along with what she charges for these showstoppers. The prices got netizens choking on their spit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News