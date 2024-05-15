A woman shared what she purchased from Amazon South Africa in an unboxing video shared on TikTok

The young lady noted that the items bought were on sale and that she saved hundreds of rands

While she enjoyed free delivery, Amazon states that this is achievable on first orders and orders over R500

A TikTokker unboxed the items she ordered from Amazon South Africa. Images: @AmitAgarwal / X, @kaylamyers_ / TikTok

Since Amazon graced Mzansi with its online presence, many people have visited the website and made their purchases.

One South African woman, a TikTok beauty influencer named Kayla Myers, was one of many who ordered a few items from the online store. In true influencer fashion, the young woman unboxed the products for netizens to see.

Kayla shared that all the items she bought were makeup products which she had always wanted to try but were too expensive to buy at local stores.

Woman explains what she bought at Amazon SA

Providing some general information about the delivery process, Kayla stated:

"I placed my order on Tuesday, which arrived on a Friday. I chose the standard delivery and because my order was over R500, I got free delivery."

She continued:

Once you place your order, Amazon will send you an email with your confirmation order number and an estimated delivery date."

After sharing the brief explanation above, Kayla showed the seven makeup products she had ordered on sale. The items included a setting powder, mascaras, a primer, setting spray, foundation and an eye pencil.

In total, the beauty influencer paid just over R500. She says:

"If I had bought all of these products at Clicks or Dis-Chem, I would have paid R1242, but I saved R742, which we love."

Watch the video below:

Amazon SA explains how it operates

Founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, Amazon allows customers to shop from local and international brands across 20 product categories. The online store also noted that eager buyers can enjoy same-day and next-day delivery.

The company also states:

"For products fulfilled by Amazon, customers will enjoy free delivery on their first order, followed by free delivery for subsequent orders above R500. Customers will also receive status updates via WhatsApp, so that they can track their order at every step of the way."

Man compares Amazon and Takealot prices

Earlier this month, Briefly News reported that a man took to social media to compare Amazon prices with Takealot prices to see which was better.

Many online users were astonished by the man's video as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

