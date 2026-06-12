Jayden-Lee Meek Murder Trial: Sergeant Says Tiffany Showed No Signs of Panic During Search for Son
- Sergeant Rito Koveni took the stand on 12 June 2026 as the State's second witness in the Jayden-Lee Meek murder case
- The police sergeant, who searched for the 11-year-old on the day he was reported missing, discussed his mother's demeanour
- Tiffany Meek faces multiple charges, including murder and defeating the ends of justice, and will return to court in August 2026
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
GAUTENG - The Johannesburg High Court has heard how Tiffany Meek didn’t show any signs of panic or concern while searching for Jayden-Lee Meek.
Jayden-Lee was reported missing on 13 May 2026, with his mother, Tiffany, claiming that he never returned home from school. His lifeless body was found the following day outside his home at Swazi Place in Fleurhof, Johannesburg.
Tiffany was arrested two months later and faces charges of murder, missing, crimen injuria, and attempting to obstruct the administration of justice.
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Police sergeant describes Tiffany’s demeanour
Testifying on the second day of the trial, on 12 June 2026, Sergeant Rito Koveni described how Tiffany was on the day she reported Jayden-Lee missing.
Sergeant Koveni actively searched for the youngster, recalling how officers spoke to the transport driver and the security guard of the complex.
She said that during this time, Tiffany was calm and showed no panic. The sergeant was also asked if there was a correct way to act when someone was missing.
“If it were my child, I could not be calm. I cannot say anything. I even told my colleague that, by the way she was acting, she knew where the child was. I didn’t think the child was dead or anything,” Sergeant Koveni stated.
Following her testimony, the matter was postponed as the State had no other available witnesses present. The murder case will resume on 19 and 20 August 2026. Tiffany will remain behind bars until then.
What you need to know about Jayden-Lee Meek’s murder
- A close relative was arrested on 11 July in connection with the murder of Jayden-Lee.
- Tiffany made her first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court and was charged with the murder of her son.
- In an interview after his death, Tiffany demanded justice for her son and sent a warning to whoever was responsible for the murder.
- Tiffany’s mother, Debbie Dunn, maintained that her daughter was not guilty of killing Jayden-Lee.
- Angry community members demanded that Tiffany be given bail so they could deal with her.
Meek maintains that the real killer is out there
Briefly News reported that Meek was denied bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court by Magistrate Anneline Africa in July 2025.
Her lawyer, Noven Naidoo, spoke to the media outside the court about his client's plans after her bail application failed.
Naidoo said Meek wanted to leave no stone unturned in her quest for justice, as she claimed that the real killer was still loose.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za