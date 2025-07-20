An angry crowd of community members gathered outside the Roodepoort Magistrates Court, where Tiffany Meek appeared for her bail application on Friday

The people claimed to have been following the murder case way before the police got involved, and demanded that Meek be granted bail

Meek was arrested for the murder of her 11-year-old son, almost two months after she tried to file a missing person’s report and blamed his disappearance on the school transport driver

A woman from Johannesburg, Tiffany Meek, has become the main suspect in the case of her 11-year-old son’s murder, Jayden-Lee Meek.

Angry community members demanded bail for Tiffany Meek, who is the main suspect in the murder case of her 11-year-old boy.

The woman was arrested two months after she tried to file a missing person’s report on the evening of May 12. Meek accused the scholar transport of not returning her child home.

Blood was later found on Jayden-Lee's bed, his school clothes and bag were also found in the apartment, including his school books, which had blood on them. The boy’s body was found on May 13 near the house on the staircase, and forensic experts revealed that Jayden-Lee was killed in his home.

Community members demand bail for Tiffany Meek

On Friday, Tiffany Meek appeared before the Roodepoort Magistrates Court for her bail application. An angry crowd of community members demanded that she be granted bail so that they could “deal with her” for murdering her son.

One of the people who chanted outside the court explained that the community members had been following the case and revealed that the accused had several accomplices who helped her with the murder:

“We solved this case before the cops.”

The angry community members offered to pay Meek’s bail in order to get justice on behalf of her late 11-year-old boy:

“In there, she’s getting free meals, they get free education and everything. Give her bail, she can come out, we’ll deal with her. We are waiting for her outside.”

The angry protesters shared that they knew from the beginning that the 31-year-old mother was the main suspect, but could not say much without evidence:

“We knew Tiffany was involved from the start. She thought she fooled all of us, we are not all idiots.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Charges faced by Tiffany Meek in Jayden-Lee’s murder case

Meek’s case was postponed to Monday, July 21, for the State to argue why it opposes bail. The accused was inconsolable in the dock and cried harder after being notified about the changes.

Meek faces charges of murder, crimen injuria, attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice, and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice. The court also heard that the accused faces charges for falsely accusing the school transport driver, who had become a suspect, and had his home searched.

SA amazed by angry protesters hoping for Tiffany Meek’s bail approval

Social media users shared their thoughts on the matter:

@496 highlighted:

“This is how South Africans need to fight corruption.”

@🦋NADIA.🦋SHEHZADI.🦋#1006.🦋commented:

“I'm absolutely proud of this community justice for baby Jayden-Lee.”

@🇿🇦 sonytiktokcreate explained:

“Yho, so much evidence is coming out. She went shopping for bleach and mops on the night he was missing. She tried to cover it up at the flat, yet investigators found signs of blood on the tiles and in the bedroom where his body was kept. She tried to say it was nose bleeds, yet the volume of blood was vast. Noises were heard inside the flat. She was burning and digging stuff in the yard, leaving the child alone with no food, even the school confirmed it. This story is horrifying.”

