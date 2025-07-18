United States' paranormal justice expert, Kandis Starr, has weighed in on the Jayden-Lee Meek murder

Starr has previously claimed to speak with the spirit of Joslin Smith, who was last seen in February 2024

South Africans shared their thoughts on Starr's videos, with many unhappy with readings about local stories

US medium Kandis Starr has earned criticism online for her thoughts on Jayden-Lee Meek's death. Image: Kandis Starr/ @SABCNews_Radio (X)

GAUTENG - Kandis Starr has once again made headlines for her thoughts on a South African murder, this time the case of Jayden-Lee Meek.

The United States' paranormal justice expert caused quite a stir over the past year with her videos about Joslin Smith. Using a Spirit Box, Starr has spoken to what she believes was the spirit of Joslin, who told her that she was murdered.

The paranormal justice expert is now back at it, as she’s claimed to have connected with Jayden-Lee’s spirit.

What did Starr say?

In the first video, shared in June 2025, Starr shared her readings on what she believed happened to the 11-year-old Fleurhof youngster.

“Three male figures are connected to his death, two of them murdered the boy, and one of them is related or linked to the mother,” she said in the video.

She added that she believed his death was related to illegal dealings that went wrong and that by laying him on the steps, it was a warning.

Starr channels Jayden-Lee’s spirit

In a second video, she claimed to have channelled the spirit of the youngster, with the voice in the video saying that a man had hurt him and thrown him in the back seat. It added that there were two of them and they were bad.

What you need to know about Jayden-Lee’s death:

The South African Police Service changed the initial inquest to a murder case on 25 May as investigations reached an advanced stage.

A 31-year-old woman, who was later revealed to be Tiffany, was arrested in connection with the murder of the 11-year-old.

Tiffany made her first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court and was charged with the murder of her son.

In an interview after his death, Tiffany demanded justice for her son and sent a warning to whoever was responsible for the murder.

The Gauteng Department of Education said it would investigate allegations that Jayden-Lee was being abused.

Jayden-Lee Meek's mother, Tiffany, was arrested and charged with his murder. Image: @ewnreporter

How did social media react?

South Africans shared their thoughts on Starr’s videos, and while some defended psychics, others accused the US citizen of trying to use the story for her own benefit.

Ingrid Lynette Padayachee stated:

“I don't believe in psychics.”

Amanda van Niekerk said:

“I don't believe a word she is saying, as nothing corresponds with what is now happening in this case.”

Shaik Roxy Roxanne added:

“This woman is such a liar. She talks nonsense. Joshlin was apparently dead, then when other news was revealed, she also saw the same thing the news revealed. Now here she is again telling us what we already know. She needs a big slap. I'll never believe in these stupid psychics.”

Emelia Hammes asked:

“Oh man, we all read that he was abused, so what psychic abilities does this chick have? Reading a newspaper?”

Jennifer Wessels defended Starr:

“Psychics have worked on many cold cases, missing people, etc, and been invaluable consultants to the police. Just because you don’t think it, does not give you the right to insult their practice.”

Debbie Clifford asked:

“Why can't the psychic tell us who the murderer is?”

Lorraine Woodenberg Lolz-Lolwood added:

“Tsek, psychics are not needed here. Get out with this nonsense. The law is not looking for clues. They are in control. Stop telling us things we already know. Go relax and let the law continue the job they started.”

Tiffany’s mother maintains daughter is innocent

Briefly News also reported that Tiffany Meek's mother, Debbie, expressed her support for her daughter.

Debbie maintained that her daughter was innocent and even blamed the police for the manner in which they investigated the case.

Her reaction angered citizens online, as social media users criticised her for defending her daughter despite the evidence.

