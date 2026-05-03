DJ Speedsta addressed the controversial moment he had after attending an event with his girlfriend Shamiso Mosaka

The couple made headlines after the media caught an awkward moment that they shared on the red carpet which raised eyebrows

Following the video of DJ Speedsta setting the record straight about to the way he handled his girlfriend, Shamiso Mosaka, people had a lot more to say about their relationship

DJ Speedsta has been hogging headlines since they announcement of his relationship with media personality Shamiso Mosaka. The well-known DJ left tongues wagging after showing up to the Metro FM awards in matching outfits with Shamiso.

DJ Speedsta also explains yanking Shamiso Mosaka at Metro FM Awards on podcast. Image: PopPulseSA / X / @officialtwinny / X

Source: UGC

Shamiso Mosaka was first to come to their defense after they caused a buzz with their presence on the Metro FM carpet. In an epsiode of All The Smoke on MacG's netowork on 2 May 2026, DJ Speedsta went on to explain hsis side after pulling Shamiso Mosaka at an official event.

In a video on TikTok by @siyabongabro7, a snippet of DJ Speedsta addressing the viral moment that he had his partner Shamiso at the Metro FM Music Awards. First he vehemently denied that he was yanking Shamiso. Instead he was just thinking a step ahead because she works at YFM while he works at 5FM, which is Metro FM's sister channel. He said it was best to do one round of photos for the photographers but they wanted individual shorts which he did not think was a good idea because of a possible conflict of interest between radio stations. Watch the video of him explaining below:

SA slams DJ Speedsta over Shamiso Mosaka

The video of DJ Speedsta explanation over the controversy with his girlfriend left viewers still dishing out some serious side-eye. Others pointed out that they did not enjoy the pet name that he used for Shamiso, reffering to her as his "chick". Read people's comments below:

DJ Speedsta has been in headline since going official with Shamiso Mosaka. Image: @speedstabro

Source: Instagram

The Only Precious Mangena was not impressed by Speedsta:

"My chick, ka 2026😩"

Momo Smomo said:

"So much was said but nothing tangible!!"

@The_BomShell Styles & Glam was not impressed:

"The more you explain yourself the more it sucks."

Dingiswayo added:

"You had soo much more credibility when you never used to show up on my fyp."

Matthew Lani™🎭 argued:

"Metro FM Awards aren't about the station but the event. Where you work doesn’t matter."

user9295988860701 was stunned:

"Aybo Speedsta????!!! Paparazzi??? Really??🤣"

dignityinflow added:

"He just said a whole of nothing."

user22833551373300 wondered:

"But why? I don't understand the reason behind that. Why honour the Metro FM awards event in the first place if you know that you work for another station."

Uncle_Kay still slammed DJ Speedsta:

"Doesn’t matter what was the reason, you don't drag a lady like that."

SA drags Shamiso and DJ Speedsta's attires at the Metro FM Awards

Briefly News reported that radio personalities Shamiso Mosaka and DJ Speedsta trended on social media over the weekend for their outfits at the Metro FM Awards.

The popular media personalities previously made headlines with their video on social media.

Social media user @sheslovablemaya shared a photo of the couple on her X account on 25 April 2026.

Source: Briefly News