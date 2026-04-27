YFM radio personality Shamiso Mosaka and 5FM radio personality DJ Speedsta were mocked for their outfits at the Metro FM Awards over the weekend

The popular pair trended on social media for their awkward moments on the red carpet

South Africans commented on their outfits over the weekend on Saturday, 25 April 2026

Shamiso and DJ Speedsta trend for their outfits at the Metro FM Awards. Images: Shamiso_ and DJ Speedsta

Source: Instagram

Radio personalities Shamiso Mosaka and DJ Speedsta trended on social media over the weekend for their outfits at the Metro FM Awards.

The popular media personalities previously made headlines with their video on social media.

Social media user @sheslovablemaya shared a photo of the couple on her X account on 25 April 2026.

She captioned the post: "Shamiso really had the nerve to speak about Tyla's dress while she came looking like this?"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans comment on the couple's photo

@Paballo_maseko_ said:

"She and her man in joint choppification."

@HimDatNiggaa responded:

"I even forgot that she came for my girl unprovoked, yerr. Now I must make it a mission to drag her."

@KatlyTshabangu wrote:

"I love her so much.... But that dress is a khweee."

@BelezaManifique replied:

"Their fashion sense isn’t great....especially those branded T-shirts the boyfriend designs. And it even looks like only the girlfriend ends up wearing his T-shirts."

@gevaarlikesa reacted:

"Abo Speedsta ngok'phapha ba attend into engekho buka manje uhhudula iyoyo yakhe."

@BapheDube said:

"She did. She spoke about our girl being filthy, only to come out looking like this, oh, the audacity."

@Khumology responded:

"Didn’t even bother to iron that horrid thing."

@kouronlife said:

"Why is he pale? This nig*a used to be tan back in 2015, Sammy Sosa lookin' a*s."

@MosaPatien10575 said:

"Ngath uMarta esiya kwi farewell bandla, how the hell did she decide ukuthi. Yeah, that’s the one, I love it. Esho lento?"

@sosomxhego___ replied:

"Did you really expect common sense from a tatted-up demon like Shamiso?"

@Mmalenyalo_ reacted:

"So the guy was actually saving him. Like, what nonsense of a dress is this."

@kuhleInGagCity responded:

"The fact that MD (matric dance) dresses are fire than the majority of the awards ones always confuses me."

@____beeleigh said:

"Like? The nerve. And I’m not one to troll, but if you are going to come for someone’s look, at least know how to pull off a lock."

@twinkleplushie replied:

"Cheap outfits from a rushed and low-budget soapie that SABC scrapped before airing back in 2006."

@MarciaDlam24042 wrote:

"She took that dress out of the wardrobe this morning and just added those decor things."

@VinceInv commented::

"That dude probably forced her to wear that. He was even dragging her on that carpet."

Shamiso and DJ Speedsta trolled for their attire at the Metro FM Awards. Images: ShamisoMosaka

Source: Instagram

Shamiso models for rumoured boyfriend DJ Speedsta’s new merch, Mzansi responds: “A menace”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African TV host Shamiso Mosaka modelled for her rumoured boyfriend, DJ Speedsta's new merchandise, SpeedyBoi.

After Shamiso secured a gig at Podcast and Chill Network, DJ Speedsta had a cheeky response to the news.

Some social media users responded to the post, saying she was a menace for her actions, while others called both of them out.

VMG spoke to Briefly News on what sets DJ Speedsta apart as a musician in this genre.

Source: Briefly News