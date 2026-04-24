Makhadzi and her rumoured boyfriend, Blissbouy Owfive, had the internet on fire with their new loved-up photos

Previous chatter suggested that the Xitsonga musician may be significantly younger than his partner, Makhadzi

Now, the online community has weighed in on Makhadzi's new romance, sharing mixed reactions to the new snaps

Limpopo musician Makhadzi shared new loved-up photos with her man Blissbouy Owfive. Image: Makhadzi_sa

Source: Instagram

South African musician Makhadzi and her new romance have gained widespread traction after new photos were shared online.

Makhadzi's new boo is allegedly Xitsonga musician, Blissbouy Owfive, and they had the internet in a buzz with new photos from their romantic getaway.

Makhadzi and her boo stun with new pictures

X user @Nwayitel0 shared three new photos of the loverbirds at a desert-like location, seemingly enjoying a couple's vacation.

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"A happy look of Makhadzi with her boyfriend, Blissbouy," the post was captioned.

Makhadzi's new bae, Suku Bilankulu, is a Phugwani-born musician who often flaunts their romance online. The two lovebirds have a song together called Cancela Lenyalo and it is making waves among the music community.

Catch a snippet of the song below:

Mzansi reacts to Makhadzi and her new man

Limpopo star Makhadzi is allegedly dating Blissbouy Owfive. Image: Makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions from the online community.

@shiluvankuna gushed:

"They look happy. We love it for them."

@VeronicaLindel1 stated:

"She looks so happy."

@Nwayitel0 replied:

"I wish her all the best for this relationship."

@ButiEzechiel stated:

"The only slay queen that eats her own money."

@Nwayitel0 reacted:

"Exactly, some are saying her boyfriend is only there for the bag."

@_KGO_POTSO_ responded:

"Jealous down, she’s really happy, you could tell by her look, she’s at peace."

Makhadzi opens up about abuse

Seems as though Makhadzi is in a happier place with her new romance, as her previous partner allegedly abused her.

The singer shared a shocking recount of how she was abused on Christmas Day in 2025, sending shockwaves through her community.

“Can you see this? I was beaten like a dog. When I asked him why he was beating me, he said it was so I could be uglier, even worse. People must know the truth. There’s someone I loved, and he also loved me, but he beat me like a dog.”

She alleged that she was threatened if she chose to speak out about her ordeal.

“I was beaten like a chicken on Christmas Day. I will tell my story. Just know that my album, #OneWomanStanding, is coming. And it might be my last because they’ll kill me the moment I expose them. This album holds many secrets. I chose to reveal these secrets because I love music. Just say RIP now, because I know I’m revealing a lot, I’m digging my own grave."

Makhadzi makes full recovery

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi has made a full recovery since her accident on New Year's Eve.

Makhadzi previously released a statement revealing that the doctors cleared her to return to stage performing. Now, in another update, the singer has announced her upcoming project and the date, sharing an inspirational message.

Source: Briefly News