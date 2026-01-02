Award-winning singer Makhadzi got involved in a car accident on December 31, 2025, while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg

Her management team confirmed she remained in stable condition under close medical supervision following the incident

Mzansi fans flooded social media with well-wishes and prayers for her speedy recovery as the news broke

Makhadzi was involved in a car accident on 31 December 2025.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi woke up to worrying news on the first day of 2026 as details emerged about beloved singer Makhadzi's car accident.

The Limpopo-born star, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, crashed on the morning of December 31, 2025, during a busy festive travel period.

She was promptly taken to a private hospital in Polokwane, where she continues to receive treatment.

Before the tragedy, the star was seen cosying up with a mystery man.

Makhadzi Entertainment released an official statement emphasising her stable condition and the team's focus on her well-being.

They urged supporters, the public, and media to give her and her family space during this time, promising updates through proper channels when ready.

According to TimesLIVE, the crash happened as she headed to Johannesburg, cutting short what had been a triumphant year for the musician.

MDN News posted the update on her current condition on the microblogging platform X:

Fans weigh in

The announcement triggered a wave of reactions across platforms like X, where fans expressed shock and sent messages of strength.

Many shared speedy recovery wishes. @325C_K wrote:

"Speedy recovery, queen. She will be back up on her feet in no time. Well wishes to all concerned."

@CyrusChang21879 commented:

"Speedy recovery to the giant musician."

Another user, @Thuthukile26, stated:

"We are glad she is making a progress."

@tcmbhele1 highlighted the privacy sought, writing:

"Makhadzi is still in hospital recovering from injuries from a 31 Dec car accident. Her team says she’s in a stable condition and asks fans to respect her privacy."

A controversial allegation from @RKumalo said:

"She must recover and pay the people she scammed."

@Clementmogofe brought another air of positivity, commenting:

"Speedy recovery, Makhadzi. We know you’ll be out of that hospital very soon and ready to perform with the same energy."

@majabulastrong added:

"Wishing her a full and speedy recovery. She’s been working nonstop this whole festive season. I really hope she gets the rest and care she needs. Sending strength to her and her team during this tough time."

Makhadzi's journey from Limpopo roots to stardom

Rising from humble beginnings in Ha-Mashamba village, Makhadzi has become a force in South African music since her 2010 debut.

Hits like Tshanda Vhuya and Murahu have earned her multiple awards, including SAMAs, and a spot on international stages. Her blend of Tshivenda lyrics with Afro-pop and house has won hearts across Mzansi and beyond.

2025 saw her dominate with sold-out gigs and collaborations, although she also had her fair share of industry worries.

Makhadzi dominated 2025 with sold-out gigs.

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi opens up about the pressures of her career

In an unrelated Briefly News report, Makhadzi shared a heartfelt post expressing her fear of disappointing fans while showing deep love for her craft.

