Makhadzi shared a heartfelt post expressing her fear of disappointing fans while showing deep love for her craft

The Limpopo-born star’s emotional honesty sparked admiration from fans, who called her one of South Africa’s hardest-working artists

Her post reminded followers of the heavy expectations entertainers face despite their success

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Award winning artist Makhadzi thanked fans for showing her love. Image: @Makhadzisa Source: X

Source: Twitter

Award-winning songbird Makhadzi melted hearts on X (formerly Twitter) not with her energetic moves this time but with a heartfelt confession that resonated with fans on the microblogging platform. She shared a deeply personal message that shows the vulnerable side of fame.

Taking to X, the misspelt hitmaker wrote:

Though slightly misspelt, the message was clear: Makhadzi constantly strives to give her best performances because she’s afraid of disappointing her fans or facing criticism online, particularly on X, where the streets are known to be "rough".

She also revealed that her passion for her craft keeps her going, while in the same breath thanking her fans for loving her. This is good news coming from Makhadzi, who said she had experienced GBV at the hands of her lover in December last year.

Makhadzi's post followed her performance at the 2025 Miss South Africa pageant, where she was on the lineup alongside artists like Langa Mavuso and Bucie. Her talent, opening up performing opportunities on big stages such as Miss South Africa 2025, could be coming as a financial relief to Makhadzi after reports she was over R200k in debt.

Makhadzi beams with pride after performance

In her X post, Makhadzi showed the vulnerability artists face. She admitted "I am scared of X," referring to the usually harsh criticism users on the platform tend to mete out on virtually anybody, including artists.

Undoubtedly proud of her craft, she nonetheless also said, "However, I love my job..." Seemingly impressed by her confidence, fans flooded the comment section, showering the Matorokisi hitmaker with love, giving her flowers while she can still smell them.

@Sile_siba commented:

"Sisi wena uyi star, that sound was horrible shame, but you and Ciza did the best."

The comment alluded to the poor quality sound system at the event but commended Makhadzi's individual brilliance.

Another one, @poshlek fired her up:

"Please consider doing a concert @ sun arena . We need that."

Who is Makhadzi?

From humble beginnings in Limpopo to award winning national artist. Image: @makhadzisa Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Born Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, Makhadzi is a vibrant South African singer, songwriter, and dancer born on 30 June 1996. Growing up in Ha-Mashamba village in Limpopo, she first dazzled audiences as a dancer at just 12 years old.

While still in school, she signed with Rita Dee Entertainment and released her debut album, Muhwalo Uya Ndemela, in 2015. Her energetic single Tshanda Vhuya caught the public’s ear in 2017, and her second studio album, Matorokisi 2019, soared to number two on the South African charts.

Makhadzi went viral with dance moves

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi became the talk of the town after a video of her new dance moves went viral on social media.

The clip shows Makhadzi effortlessly moving her waist in a manner akin to how the legendary Shakira would dance in her heyday. Many netizens were amazed by the singer's moves on social media, likening her to Shakira.

Proofreading by Privie Kandi, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News