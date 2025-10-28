A woman in Cape Town shared a luxurious shopping vlog that showcased her spending over R70,000 at Canal Walk Mall, sparking widespread attention online

The content creator's purchases included a dining table set, luxury loungewear, and a popcorn maker, which she bought on sale, impressing many with her taste and financial success

The video received mixed reactions from viewers, with some praising her elegance and inspiring others to dream big, while others joked about the high cost of living in South Africa and questioned the affordability of luxury items

In Cape Town, a woman flaunted her soft life while shopping at Canal Walk. Image: @benzaphil

Source: TikTok

A woman in Cape Town is living her best life as she flexes a day in her life, which wowed online users. The babe who goes by the TikTok handle @benzaphil set the internet abuzz after sharing her luxurious shopping vlog that perfectly captured what many call the "soft life."

The content creator took her followers along as she spent a day shopping at Canal Walk Mall, revealing impressive purchases worth over R70,000 in total.

In the viral video that was uploaded on 1 October 2025, @benzaphil started her shopping spree at @home, where she picked up several stylish items for her house. She shared that her biggest purchase was a dining table set, and the total cost for @home was R63,704.

"It was such a good buy for a dining table set because it was on sale," she said, clearly thrilled with the purchase.

Her next stop was Bars and Things, where she treated herself to luxury loungewear and sleepwear, mentioning that everything she bought was also discounted. "They were all on sale," she explained, adding that the total came to around R5,399.40.

To wrap up her shopping day, @benzaphil visited Yuppiechef, where she couldn’t resist getting a popcorn maker for R1,006. Beaming with excitement, she told viewers in the clip

"I can’t wait to start eating popcorn while chilling at home."

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, some praising her for her taste and financial success, while others joked about not being able to afford such luxury due to the high cost of living in South Africa.

However, the TikTok user @benzaphil's vlog not only showcased her elegant lifestyle but also inspired many to dream big.

SA chimes in on a woman's luxury day at Canal Walk

People were quick to react as they took to the comment section to express their thoughts, saying:

Tshepiso said:

"Jooh, donate clothes for me, I like your fashion sense, your content, I just can't get over your content every day."

Ledyandsons added:

"Bless me with the old furniture 🫣."

Lisa_Sidell expressed:

"To be able to say R60k is a “good buy” sometime in the future & that’s on AMEN! Love it. God keep blessing you sis! 🔥"

Mai Tino commented:

"Wow, you are blessed."

MaKnene stated:

"The table looks stunning, please show us when you're in your dining room 🥰."

Stlamlindiwe

"That lingerie price is my salary."

Watch the video below:

