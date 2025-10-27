A local content creator popped into Jet Home and saw amazing homeware items that she thought were easy on the pocket and pleasing to the eye

Before showcasing what she had bought for herself, the woman gave people a glimpse of what the store had to offer

Members of the online community were in love with the affordable finds and appreciated the plug

A local woman showed the affordable items she spotted at Jet Home. Images: @aestheticallysarette

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator named Sarette was in awe of the affordable items she saw at Jet Home and stated that she felt the homeware store was "stepping up its game." The woman didn't hesitate to showcase what she saw and intrigued local TikTok users.

Before showing what she had bought, Sarette gave South Africans a look at what could be found on Jet Home's shelves on 24 October, 2025. The items included a R300 garden pot-shaped vase, a R380 jewellery box, and various items under R200.

As for what she bought and brought home, the lifestyle content creator showcased a R450 lamp, a R280 bath sheet (not to be confused with a towel), and a R110 hand towel.

Sarette told online users:

"It's giving Studio McGee, Coricraft, and @home vibes with half the price tag. I feel like these are great alternatives to go to, especially if you're working on a budget."

South Africans love Jet Home finds

While not many people entered the comment section, those who shared their interest in what they saw on their For You Pages expressed a desire to obtain the items themselves.

Local internet users loved the Jet Home finds. Image: 10'000 Hours

Source: Getty Images

An intrigued @nakedi.y wrote under the post:

"Oh, I want the striped hand towels."

@done_menezes_gous exclaimed to the online community:

"I need that lamp immediately! It's such a gem of a find!"

@cristinadesousa17 shared with people on the internet:

"When we bought our home four, almost five, years ago, Jet Home had sort of just started! Most of my bedding, pillows, etc, are from them and have lasted, and I love them. Also, for your information, a bath sheet is normally bigger than a bath towel. It’s all about sizing."

@queenofplugss also explained to social media users:

"A bath sheet is bigger than a standard towel. So they have different dimensions. I only buy bath sheets."

Fellow shopper bykrissy_ added in the comment section:

"You’re not the only one, girl! Me, too. I got a few things in my Bash cart."

@slimwithsli said to Sarette:

"I loved how you showed us how you would style the items. That’s really cool."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Sarette's account below:

