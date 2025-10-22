A South African woman showcased affordable and fashionable summer dresses from Jet on TikTok, helping her viewers look good without breaking the bank

With summer being around the corner, a stylish woman in South Africa has set social media abuzz after plugging Mzansi with affordable and fashionable summer dresses from Jet.

A woman shared Jet's summer dresses with South Africans in a TikTok. Image: @auxilliakomichi

Source: TikTok

Taking to her TikTok account @auxilliakomichi, she showcased a wide range of vibrant and trendy dresses, which quickly went viral as South Africans praised her for helping them look good without breaking the bank.

In the video that she posted on 21 October 2025, @auxilliakomichi proudly displayed several beautiful summer dresses, each offering a unique design and colour perfect for the warm season. The first outfit she showcased was a long floral dress priced at just R249.99, a flowy, feminine piece that would be perfect for brunch or a beach day.

Next, @auxilliakomichi revealed an elegant long black dress, also priced at R249.99, which is a must-have wardrobe staple for any occasion. She then turned the camera to a stunning brown dress priced at R359.99, before showing off a long red patterned dress going for R299.99. Each piece highlighted Jet’s ability to offer stylish options that suit different personalities and body types.

Mzansi babes were in awe of the fashion haul, and many flocked to the comments with heart emojis and compliments.

The footage went viral online, sparking excitement among Jet fans, proving that great summer style doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag, and the social media user @auxilliakomichi's keen eye for fashion, budget-friendly finds have officially become Mzansi’s latest fashion plug, helping peeps get ready to slay the summer season in comfort and style.

A woman in South Africa posed in a TikTok video. Image: @auxilliakomichi

Source: TikTok

Mzansi gushes over Jet's summer dress

South Africans flooded the comments section raving over Jet's dress, while some expressed their thoughts.

Lu Ane said:

"Aaw, beybe you look good in these ones, especially the first one."

Dark.Skin.Hun wrote:

"First dress was made for you 👌😍."

Lindi simply said:

"Wow, gorgeous."

Watch the video below:

