A TikTok video showcasing stylish summer dresses priced at R99 each from Jet clothing has gone viral, offering Mzansi peeps an affordable way to stay stylish and confident

The dresses come in a range of colours and designs, from floral patterns to plain pastel shades and more

The viral post has sparked a shopping frenzy, with many online users tagging their friends and sharing styling tips on how to pair the dresses with accessories for the perfect warm-weather look

Bathong! Looking good does not have to cost a fortune. With the right eye for deals and a little creativity, one can stay stylish, confident, and ready for summer all without breaking the bank, and this plug proved just that.

Mzansi fashion lovers were buzzing with excitement after a video of stunning clothing plug featuring stylish summer dresses priced at only R99 was shared online.

The dresses, which came in a variety of colours and designs, quickly went viral on the internet as peeps asked questions concerning the summer finds and where to buy them.

In the trending video posted by TikTok user @itsbabyness, racks of affordable yet trendy dresses were displayed ranging from floral patterns to plain pastel shades, perfect for the sunny season. Each dress offered something different with some that featured strappy shoulders and flowy hems, while others had more fitted, elegant cuts ideal for casual outings or brunch dates.

Mzansi babes couldn’t believe how gorgeous the dresses looked for such a low price. The R99 price tag became the talk of the town, with many commenting that it’s rare to find such fashionable and good-quality pieces at such a bargain in today’s economy.

The summer dresses that were all priced at R99 could be purchased at Jet clothing. The viral post has since sparked a shopping frenzy, since it was shared on 28 September 2025 by the TikTok user @itsbabyness with many online users tagging their friends to make sure no one misses out.

Some even shared styling tips on how to pair the dresses with cute sandals, accessories, and sun hats for the perfect warm-weather look.

SA loved the summer dress plug from Jet Clothing

People took to the comments section to rave over the gorgeous summer dresses from Jet, saying:

Noleen M said:

"Jet's is good..... Fashion world has amazing clothes too."

Majesty added:

"Yes please Jet giveaway."

Bubu expressed:

"Hey nice clothes please do a giver ways."

Simmy wrote:

"Hey girly anything for the plus sise baes."

Radha replied:

"Yes do giveaway in Jets ,I sooooo want win haven't spoilt myself in so long."

Jeandré Lange commented:

"Pretty, yes please Jet🥰❤️⚘️🙏."

Watch the video below:

