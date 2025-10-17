Two learners in Grade 12 made a grand entrance at their matric dance, arriving in trolleys instead of luxury cars, showcasing their creativity and playfulness

The duo's unique arrival, complete with smartly dressed boys pushing the trolleys, caught everyone's attention and sparked laughter and admiration across social media platforms

Their confidence and poise as they stepped out of the trolleys and walked the black carpet have earned them praise, with many hailing their entrance as a memorable and trend-setting moment

Bathong! Mzansi peeps can’t stop talking about two Grade 12 pupils who made a grand and unforgettable entrance at their matric dance by arriving in trolleys instead of luxury cars.

Two Grade 12 pupils left South Africans in awe with their trolley entrance.

The creative duo has since gone viral for their unique and playful take on matric dance arrivals.

In the trending video, the two young ladies can be seen arriving in style, seated in trolleys while being pushed by two boys dressed smartly for the occasion. One of the girls wore a sleek black dress, while the other dazzled in black too, with a big blue belt and a green hat, perfectly matching her blue trolley.

Their unusual but creative mode of transport instantly caught everyone’s attention as onlookers cheered and recorded the moment.

As the trolleys came to a stop, the gentlemen respectfully bowed their heads, allowing the young ladies to step out gracefully. With confidence and poise, the girls walked the black carpet, turning heads with their elegant evening dresses and radiant smiles.

Their entrance has sparked laughter and admiration across social media platforms, with many praising the creativity and humour behind the idea.

The video that was posted on 17 October 2025 by TikTok user @media_development has since gained thousands of views, proving that matric dance season is not just about glamour but also about celebrating personality and fun.

From trolleys to confidence, the duo reminded Mzansi that it’s not how you arrive, but how you own your moment, and these Grade 12 pupils did exactly that, leaving a lasting impression and setting a new trend for matric dance arrivals.

The two learners arrived in their trolley at their matric dance.

SA reacts to the unique matric dance entrance

People took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the young ladies' matric dance entrance, saying:

Elana said:

"Our children are lost; may they wake up quickly."

Wispy Whimsy added:

"Wow, you can't even wear black and then you're called 'lost'."

Elainebester611 replied:

"Beautiful and unique."

Catherine commented:

"Every year, the matric dance shocks me more and more."

Watch the video below:

