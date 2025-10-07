A Grade 12 learner's unique arrival at his matric dance has gone viral, showcasing his sense of humour and style

The video has gained thousands of views, likes, and comments, with many praising the pupil's creativity and confidence

Social media users loved the entertaining moment, calling it "brilliant" and "show-stopping," and appreciating the young man's ability to think outside the box

A video of a matric learner making a hilarious yet stylish entrance at his matric dance has gone viral after he arrived at the venue driving a toy scooter and even had it valet-parked.

A Grade 12 learner made a memorable entrance at his matric ball with a toy scooter, which he had valet-parked, sparking laughter among South Africans. Image: EJ Breakingnews

Source: Facebook

The clip posted by the Facebook handle EJ Breakingnews on 6 October 2025 shows the young man, dressed sharply in a black suit paired with a red tie and matching pocket square, confidently rolling up to the red carpet on his small scooter. As he approached, the crowd erupted into cheers and laughter, clearly entertained by his unique choice of transportation.

Once he reached the red carpet, the learner got off the scooter and strutted down with style and confidence, showing off his sleek attire. Cameras flashed as onlookers hyped him up for his creativity and confidence. His entrance was not just funny but also refreshingly original, standing out among the usual flashy cars and dramatic arrivals often seen at matric dances.

Adding to the humour, an older man who played the role of a valet took over the scooter and rode it away as if he were "valet parking" it, which sent the crowd into fits of laughter. The crowd cheered again as the man drove off, completing what many called one of the most entertaining entrances of the season.

Mzansi social media users couldn’t get enough of the video. Many praised the learner for his sense of humour and creativity. The clip has since gained thousands of views, likes, comments and shares, proving that sometimes the simplest and funniest ideas can make the biggest impression.

A Grade 12 pupil at his matric dance gearing up to enter the event venue while the valet parks his toy scooter in a video. Image: EJ Breakingnews

SA is impressed by the matric pupil's toy scooter entrance

The online community flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the young Grade 12 learner's entertaining matric dance entrance, saying:

Hilary Trautmann said:

"Very original!"

Anver Botha wrote:

"Got to be ..The Showstopper...lol..Well done."

Marli Abrahams added:

"Love it when it is done so candid."

Gerhard Struwig stated:

"Well done everyone will remember this moment."

Tiekie vd Merwe simply raved over the pupil's matric dance entrance by saying:

"Brilliant!!"

Beverly Williams replied:

"Awesomeness just love it."

Sanet Olivier Furbey commented:

"I enjoyed it so much now.... This kid thought outside the box."

Watch the video below:

