A Grade 12 pupil sparked mixed reactions online with her dramatic matric ball entrance in a coffin

The unusual display showcased the pupil's creativity and confidence as she stepped out of the casket and walked down the red carpet

The matric ball is a significant milestone for Grade 12 learners, marking the end of their school journey and the beginning of adulthood, with many using the event to make a statement with their entrances and outfits

A Grade 12 pupil has left many South Africans stunned after making a dramatic entrance to her matric ball by arriving in a coffin.

A Grade 12 pupil was captured in a dramatic entrance arriving in a casket at the matric ball dance in a TikTok video. Image: @nelakibs/TikTok and David Ford/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The unusual display, captured on video, has since made the rounds on social media, sparking mixed reactions from viewers.

A clip that was posted by @nelakibs on TikTok showcases a group of people carrying a casket out of a car and placing it on the ground in front of the event venue. As the crowd gathered, the casket was opened, revealing the young pupil inside.

Dressed in a sleek all-black outfit, she slowly stepped out, adjusted her attire, and walked confidently down the red carpet while onlookers cheered in excitement.

The bold move has divided opinions online. While some applauded her for creativity and making her special night unforgettable, others criticised the choice, calling it insensitive. The footage went viral since it was released on 3 October 2025.

Matric balls are widely regarded as a significant milestone for Grade 12 learners, marking the end of their school journey and the beginning of adulthood. For many, the event is also a chance to make a statement with their entrance, outfits, and overall presentation. In recent years, these grand entrances have grown increasingly extravagant, with learners going to great lengths to stand out.

While the coffin-inspired arrival may have raised eyebrows, it certainly achieved its intended goal, making sure all eyes were on her.

People gathered around as they witnessed a Grade 12 learner arriving at a matric ball in a coffin, which they cheered in a video. Image: @nelakibs

Source: TikTok

SA weighs in on the pupil arriving in a coffin at the matric dance

South Africans had mixed reactions to the Grade 12 learner's matric ball dance entrance as they shared their thoughts in the comments, saying:

News Mom inquired:

"Where did they get that coffin?"

Mrs S wrote:

"A few long minutes later 💀 "Heaven couldn't wait for you" yooh the things we speak into existence."

Mervsunflower 23 replied:

"Kids of today, they really don't care bout what parents will say or religion, they want what they want."

Valdo commented:

"At least you know how it feels to be inside."

Thaven Naidoo added:

"Even the weather played her part."

Melz1509 Ndlovu cracked a joke, saying:

"Aybo, undertaker, is that you?"

Simon Visser was not impressed:

"Dark and scary times we live in."

Vukilenkumbesi simply said:

"Not me thinking this is a funeral and they're gonna walk carrying the coffin on the red carpet to the grave 😳."

Watch the video below:

