A man received a phone call in an unexpected location, leading to a humorous moment that has captured the attention of many online viewers

The call is answered in a setting that contrasts sharply with the typical environment for such conversations, adding to the comedic value of the situation

The video of the incident has sparked amusement and commentary among social media users, who are enjoying the lighthearted and relatable nature of the clip

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A video of a man answering a telemarketing call while hiking has left South Africans in stitches.

South Africans found a man's telemarketing call while hiking hilariously unexpected. Image: southafrikak

Source: Instagram

The unexpected moment unfolded during a scenic trail walk, where the gentleman picked up his phone mid-hike and managed to hold a clear conversation, much to the amusement of his companions.

The clip posted by southafrikak on Instagram on 31 July 2025 shows the man casually chatting on the call as though he were in an office or at home, despite being surrounded by nature. Surprisingly, the signal was strong, and the call went through without a hitch. His fellow hikers couldn’t resist poking fun at the situation, with one joking with another saying:

"There is no connection."

Their laughter and playful remarks added to the humour of the moment.

The contrast between the rugged outdoor setting and the mundane reality of a telemarketing pitch struck viewers as particularly funny. Social media users were quick to react, flooding the comments section with jokes about how phone calls, especially sales calls, have a way of finding people anywhere and everywhere.

The video has since gained traction as a light-hearted reminder of how modern technology follows people even into the most unexpected places. For many, the man’s composure during the call, paired with his friends’ witty reactions, turned an ordinary moment into an unforgettable one.

Mzansi couldn’t help but laugh along, proving once again that humour can be found in the simplest of everyday situations.

South Africans found humor in a man’s telemarketing call while hiking. Image: southafrikak

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to a telemarketing call while hiking

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the amazing connection the man had on the hike with the telemarketer.

Taviatequila said:

"That was perfect sound quality, which means good reception - who is your network provider? And drop coordinates."

Jelleebaby added:

"South Africans are the best."

Jexxiejay wrote:

"This is so brilliant. My premium would be incredibly high."

Melissa Claassen commented:

"Talk about being stuck between a rock and a hard place."

Jo.jay_bobs55 stated:

"Which mountain was this? I need reception."

Paulette Slabber replied:

"Wow, who is the network provider? The fact that there is any signal at all is the best promotion for that network / that a telemarketer will find you, no matter the distance or altitude. My next question will be, WHY answer your phone at that moment/location at all?"

Watch the video below:

3 Briefly News stories related to scenic views

Kairo Forbes and her grandmother, Lynn Forbes, enjoyed a luxurious getaway in Turkey, showcasing scenic views and their close bond.

A viral video of a scenic house in a village in the Eastern Cape captured the heart of Mzansi netizens, further going viral on social media.

An American woman fulfilled her dream of permanently relocating to South Africa, sharing a video of her brand-new apartment with scenic views.

Source: Briefly News