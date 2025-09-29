A woman's encounter with a camel in Aruba took an unexpected turn when the animal bit her on the back, sending her running for safety

A woman’s unexpected encounter with a camel has left South Africans amused after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

A woman unveiled the moment a camel bit her in a video that had online users in stitches.

What began as a calm moment posing with the animal quickly turned chaotic, sending the woman running for safety.

In the clip, which she posted under her TikTok handle @lifeofkylah, she can be seen standing close to the camel, confidently holding it by the neck while attempting to pose for the camera. At first, both she and the animal appeared calm, creating the perfect opportunity for a memorable picture. However, the situation took a sudden turn when the camel began acting up.

Startled by the animal’s shift in behaviour, @lifeofkylah bent down in shock, only for the camel to unexpectedly bite her on the back. The moment, both surprising and comical, sent her bolting away from the animal as online users reacted with gasps and laughter.

Viewers flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, with many finding the incident hilarious while others sympathised with the TikTok user @lifeofkylah’s fright. While taking to her TikTok caption, @lifeofkylah said the following:

"LMFAOAOAOAOAO only in Aruba do you get bitten by a camel."

Despite the scare, the video sparked more laughter than concern online, with Mzansi audiences praising @lifeofkylah for her bravery and her quick reflexes when things went wrong. For many, it was a moment of humour that highlighted the unpredictable nature of animals and the funny, unscripted moments that continue to entertain social media.

A woman shared her wild camel encounter in a viral TikTok video.

Netizens react to camel-woman interactions

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the woman-camel interaction, saying:

M said:

"Never heard of a camel biting someone until now."

ShainyMoyooh added:

"Girl signs were there,u just ignored them."

IYASIA CHANEL expressed:

"Sorry, girly, but the crawling is taking me out."

Aleexi wrote:

"I’m sorry, but you tryna crawl away got me hollering."

Meek the Wigmaker sated:

"Sorry this happened, but sis, but the crawling like you in war."

Mo. Thanmeetstheye replied:

"I am cackling because why would you wait till you felt his teeth to really start moving?"

Watch the video below:

