A South African mom creatively handled a spam call by passing her phone to her toddler, who unintentionally "dealt" with the caller through adorable baby sounds

The video of the interaction has gone viral, entertaining viewers and resonating with parents who can relate to the frustration of constant spam calls

The clip showcases the mom's lighthearted parenting style and highlights how Mzansi families often find humour in everyday challenges, turning annoyances into joyful moments

A South African mom has found a hilarious way to deal with an unwanted spam call by handing the phone over to her toddler.

The light-hearted moment was captured in a video that quickly spread across social media, leaving viewers entertained.

In the clip that was posted by baby_orearabiled on Instagram, the mother can be seen receiving a call, believed to be from a spam number. Instead of engaging, she passes the phone to her young daughter, who confidently walks away with the device.

Too young to form proper words, the little girl simply made baby sounds into the phone, unintentionally “handling” the caller in the cutest way possible.

Viewers could not get enough of the comical scene, with many admitting they wished they had thought of the trick themselves.

The video that was uploaded on 30 May 2025 has struck a chord with parents in particular, who related to the frustration of constant spam calls. Many praised the mom for her creative approach and lighthearted parenting style, turning an irritating situation into a moment of joy.

While the toddler may not have been able to hold a full conversation, her adorable babbles seemed to do the job perfectly. The clip ended with her still happily clutching the phone, unaware of how much amusement she had brought not just to her family, but also to thousands of people online.

The viral moment once again highlighted how Mzansi families often find humour in everyday challenges. What could have been an annoyance quickly became a source of laughter, reminding netizens that sometimes, the best way to tackle life’s little frustrations is with a touch of creativity and a baby’s charm.

Mzansi is in awe of the baby's interaction with a spam caller

South Africans were entertained as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter over the little girl's interaction with the spam caller.

Sheziie said:

"She almost accepted all the plans."

Nreneilwe Nene wrote:

"Love how she just laughed when money was mentioned this."

Naturekhumalo cracked a joke, saying:

"The baby is accepting the Debicheck."

Mattiibby expressed:

"The way she’s so fascinated by the phone and the person talking i

Candy Magidimisa commented:

"I love the mama and agreeing with the head."

