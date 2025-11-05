A young father shared a viral video of his toddler daughter, Sphe, schooling him on fashion while shopping, firmly rejecting three tops because they weren't "crop tops"

The hilarious clip, shared on TikTok, attracted massive views and comments from viewers in stitches over the toddler’s strong fashion opinions

Social media users praised the young father for being present and admired the confident little girl for knowing exactly what she wanted

A father tried to convince his toddler that normal tops were rather crop tops, but the little girl was not convinced. Image: @la_dolce6

Source: TikTok

The father’s simple shopping trip with his daughter turned into a viral fashion consultation after the toddler became a firm judge of modern fashion.

The hilarious video, shared on TikTok by @la_dolce6, captured the attention of social media users who were on the toddler’s side and noted how she knew what she wanted.

The video opens with the father and his daughter, Sphesihle, inside a clothing store. The father holds up a few tops, attempting to get his toddler's approval, but she immediately rejects them. Her reason was that they were not crop tops. The father, TikTok user @la_dolce6, clearly amused but confused, brought the garments closer, assuring her he was indeed holding three crop tops.

Father and daughter start a crop top debate

The toddler, however, remained resolute. She respectfully stated that the tops were too long to qualify as crop tops, and reinforced her seriousness by folding her hands. The father asked her to provide a clear definition of the item. Sphesihle happily demonstrated the correct length of a crop top with her hands. When he asked if they should leave the three tops and continue their search, she readily agreed, turning the routine shopping trip into a delightful fashion debate led by the four-year-old.

The dad was praised for loving her daughter and for being a present dad. Image: @la_dolce6

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the father and daughter debate

The clip garnered 883K views, 57K likes, and over 1K comments from social media users who were in stitches over the duo's debate and moved by their strong bond. Many viewers loved the toddler’s confidence and firm conviction, praising her for sticking to her style demands. Some jokingly advised the father to simply give her money to do her own shopping next time, acknowledging her keen eye for fashion detail. Other viewers praised the young father for being a present and hands-on dad.

User @ambani said:

"Girl power! She knows what she wants."

User @BusieM joked:

"This lady must do her own shopping. Please mnike imali (give her money) and request an Uber for her to go to the mall 🥰."

User @napo shared:

"Present father 🥰🤗may God bless you 🙌❤."

User @thembilihlemahlangu added:

"A girl who knows what she wants."

User @Queen commented:

"She's too cute, man 🥰."

User @Lady-A said:

"Kids are picking their own clothes nowadays. We're going to have stress as parents because, wow. Girls with drama."

Watch the TikTok user below:

