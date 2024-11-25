“Dads Don’t Get Enough Credit”: SA Admires Present Father With Kid at Salon
- A moving video of a father embracing his little daughter while a hairstylist worked on her hair touched many social media users
- The clip sparked a conversation about the impact of a present father on a child on the popular video-streaming platform
- Many people praised the dad and motivated him to continue showing his daughter love, while some wished their husband would be as patient as him
While a considerable percentage of young women complain about their kids' fathers being absent, those who are present are taking full responsibility for their own in every way possible.
One dad took his daughter to the hair salon for a new hairstyle and made her comfortable while doing her hair, and a video of that was shared on TikTok video shared by @lesedi_motubane.
The dad bends over backwards for his toddler
The salon video shows the father lying in a chair with his daughter on his chest while a woman works on her hair. Chilling comfortably in her dad's chest, the toddler plays a game on a phone.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi loves thanks, present fathers
The video attracted over 450 comments from social media users who gave the dad his flowers and praised him for choosing to be present. Some people shared similar stories of being around caring fathers, and others wished for them.
User @kgoTshi_6 shared:
"🥺🥺🥺sad that some of our kids will never experience this."
User @Mpho added:
"Dads don't get enough credit."
User @DrTutu_ said:
"Beautiful!!!! Present dads are a blessing to their kids."
User @noxndu shared:
"Sana, Nam's hubby loves taking girls to the salon, and they behave. Now, our boy is going to get his first haircut. We have to wait until he's not busy to take him."
User @Nomtha commented:
"Super Dad🥰 God bless you & your beautiful baby 🥰🥰."
User @wandileshongwe0 noted:
"That's me and my daughters all the time. The mother is even jealous; she always tells our daughters she knew me first, 😂 especially mesekubangwa front seat😂"
Bongiwe Mati (Editor)