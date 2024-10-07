A South African TikTokker posted a heartwarming video of her and her dad spending quality time together

The lovely video went viral and received a lot of love because of the pure love displayed in the clip

Boipelo enjoyed skipping with her dad and filmed their time together to post on her social media

The viral video triggered people's emotions and allowed them to share their stories about their fathers.

A lady on TikTok showed off her cute relationship with her dad. Image: @boipee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Some of the stories were sad, some cheerful and some very normal, considering the high rate of children growing up without their biological dads.

Dad spending quality time with daughter

A father-daughter relationship is one of the most precious moments in a woman's life. Having a healthy bond with the man who helped conceive you has become a celebrated symbol because the high rate of absent fathers has become a norm in many families.

A Mzansi lady shared a heartwarming video of herself and her daddy skipping rope together. Social media users melted at the sight of the two simply bonding and making time for each other.

The young lady captioned her clip:

"How I value and cherish such moments."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to healthy father-daughter relationship

Social media users were inspired to share their stories after watching the viral TikTok clip:

@Thabang Leotlela shared:

"I've been playing hide and seek with my father since 2000. He is so good at it I haven't found him."

@yOur.crush explained:

"My dad's idea of quality time is for us to sit down and debate my views on cultural norms and feminist beliefs. Deep down, I know he's proud, even if he pretends to disagree with me sometimes."

@LaMzilënî Đëë commented:

"My dad and I play cards cause he's disabled; when I finally get money, we'll do more, praying that he'll still be here for my success."

@Linda Boniwe Ntlati was emotional:

"Cherish these moments. I would trade anything just to see my dad again."

@🇵🇸FatBatman🇿🇦 loved the clip:

"Oh my goodness, this is the most beautiful thing I've seen all day."

@Hector_backer_15 hope to have a great bond with his future kid:

"God must keep me alive so that I can have these moments with my daughter."

@BhudaNjabs shared his wish:

"I hope to be a dad like this to my future kids."

