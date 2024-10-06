A thoughtful son made his hardworking dad’s 31st birthday extra special and surprised him with a cute cake

Alessandra Sobrinho waited patiently to pull off the heartwarming stunt on the family man, who was grateful for the kind gesture

Mzansi expressed their emotional side as they appreciated the lovely father and son moment

The dad had no idea he would come home to a cute, celebratory birthday organised by his wife and kids.

Mzansi was emotional after watching a viral father-son moment. Image: @alessandrasobrin2

Source: TikTok

The duo waited patiently to surprise their superman and caught his cute reaction on camera.

SA emotional after kid surprises dad

Birthdays are some of the most memorable days of life. Some people excitedly count down to their birthdays right the next day after celebrating them, while others get anxious and disappear. A small family decided to make the day special for the man of the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Alessandra Sobrinho recorded her husband’s priceless reaction after she and their son surprised him with a cute birthday cake. The exhausted man did not expect such a sweet moment and shared a satisfying reaction after realising that his family did not forget about his big day.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to family surprising dad

Social media users were touched by the sweet viral moment and commented:

@d.prettiest1 commented:

"I pray nothing but happiness for this family."

@Zandy shared kind words:

"He deserves a beautiful gift from all of us. A hardworking family man."

@cherry shared:

"Cheap cake, broken house, torn clothes but billion worth smile and happiness of father and son. My whole heart just melted to see you guys."

@Pascal Pascall highlighted:

"The richest man alive."

@Ruby Kay loved the dad's reaction:

"The smile on dad’s face tells it all. Appreciation at its best."

@ms.dover commented:

"The things no amount of money can buy."

Hun makes husband’s first birthday married special

Briefly News also reported that a happy wife celebrated her husband's first birthday as a married man in a unique way and spent all day blowing up a room full of balloons. She decided to surprise him with a sweet and thoughtful gift that her TikTok followers gave a thumbs up to.

Mzansi netizens congratulated the man on finding himself a noble wife and shared sweet messages in the comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News