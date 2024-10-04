A funny video of a white dad and his daughter arguing in Siswati about school lunch left the online community entertained

The daughter made sure to express her dissatisfaction to her dad after checking her lunch box to see what he packed

Social media users were amazed by their fantastic bond, while some commended the young lady for understanding the importance of healthy food

A Siswati speaking white amused social media users after sharing content with his daughter.

A TikTok video of a man and his little girl disagreeing on the lunch that he packed left many social media users in stitches.

Social media users were impressed that the child was aware of the foods that are not good for her health after the dad shared the video under his user handle @MarkBell.

The daughter and dad conversation left many amused

The video starts with the dad opening the school bag to show the kid her lunch as she heads for school. After seeing the sugar in her lunch box, the daughter exclaimed, asking Siswati why he packed a lot of sweet stuff.

A Swati conversation erupted between the two as the young girl wasn't impressed by the food.

Watch the video below:

Social media users love the duo

After watching the cute video, the online community took to the comment section to praise the duo's beautiful relationship. Others were impressed by the gent's fluency in Siswati.

User @brownberry0 begged:

"Please adopt me 🤣🤣I’ll accept the lunch box and get sick later."

User @Kealeboga_Kee added:

"I hope more white people learn more African languages so that it becomes normalised. Listen to how nice he sounds 😭."

User @CAROLINE commented:

"I understood everything!! 🤣🤣🤣 getting her in trouble with mam with all the sugar."

User @Nadia said

"I think it's so much easier to learn a language from when you are small; learning a new language now is so hard. Maybe it's just me."

User @Sue Africa detailed:

"This man is as Swati as I am 🤣 mannerisms, chaos and all 🙃."

User @emma~babe noted:

"You have gained a follower."

White toddler answers questions in isiXhosa like a pro

In another Briefly News article, the online community was impressed by a video of a white toddler answering isiXhosa questions posed by her helper.

When a little girl named Kai was asked to name body parts in isiXhosa, she answered all of them like a pro.

