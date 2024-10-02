One gent showed up at his home in a new car, and his family reaction left many people with warm and fuzzy feelings

The video went viral online, generating over 1.2 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users loved the clip as they flocked to the comments section with heartwarming messages

A woman took to social media to flex her little brother's new car, and their reaction left many people in their feelings.

A lady flexed her brother's new car in a TikTok video. Image: @fezilezondo9

Source: TikTok

Woman lil bro buys a car

The young man arrived at his home in style as he flexed his brand-new car. In the TikTok video shared by @fezilezondo9, the gent's family can be seen dancing, jumping, singing, and screaming with joy at the arrival of the man's new whip.

@fezilezondo9's clip was well received by online users, and it became a viral hit on TikTok, clocking over 1.2 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few days of its publication.

Watch the heartwarming reaction of the guy's family in the video below:

SA is in awe of the family's reaction

The online community loved the heartwarming welcome the gent received from his family, and many flooded the comments section with compliments.

Sfiso Mhlanga119 said:

"Can I see the person screaming? Cause wow, really touched my spirit. This is real appreciation within the heart wow."

Tshego Chaane added:

"Owk, why am I teary? This is beautiful."

Swazi wrote:

"Congratulations!!! I can't wait for this!!"

Spha replied:

"The best feeling ever to watch this video and get goosebumps. A supportive family God Bess."

maShude commented:

"I love how you all are genuinely happy for him."

Woman’s joyful car buying experience captures hearts in SA

Briefly News previously reported that one young lady achieved a big milestone in her life and bragged about it on TikTok.

The hun shared a clip that left many people online in awe. The video shared by TikTok user @londierh_m shows the stunner at the dealership where she went to fetch her car. The dealership's workers celebrated the joyful moment by handing her a basket filled with goodies as a token to thank the babe for choosing their services.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News