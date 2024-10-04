"What an Exercise": SA Reacts as Woman Hilariously Jumps on Counter After Cow Crashes into Office
- One woman went viral on social media after leaving many people cracking up in laughter over her antics
- The video captured many's attention, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- The footage amused netizens as they flooded the post with humorous comments while others laughed it off
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
One woman went viral on the internet, leaving many people in stitches over her reaction when a cow barged into her office.
Woman scared of cow jumps on the counter
The video uploaded by a TikTok user @user2608152919942 shows a lady in her office minding her own business until she was surprised by a cow who barged in. The woman's first instinct was to jump on a counter to protect herself from the animal, and her actions entertained many people.
@user2608152919942's video went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the funny footage of the woman and cow below:
People crack up in laughter
The woman's video amused social media users as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.
Hazelhlongwane said:
"The perfect example of “otshaba dijo."
Fifi shared:
"Experiencing incidents like these will just show you how fast and flexible a person can actually be."
Inspector gadget added:
"I would faint."
La Porsche wrote:
"Wish my lobola can visit me too."
Gemini girl commented:
"Yjo, I would pass out."
Ntwencane was amused:
"You would think a video is funny, then boom, the comments are funnier."
Mr White Dima24 simply said:
"What an exercise."
Woman turns heads on TikTok with unique mode of transportation in rural area
Briefly News previously reported that in this modern world, it's not every day that one sees a beautiful woman travelling on a horse. This gorgeous babe took to social media, where she flexed her ride.
A video posted by @loving_arthie has reached over 18.3K viewers and thousands of likes and comments. In the clip, the young woman showcases a horse she uses as her mode of transportation in the rural area. Taking to TikTok, she captioned her interesting post saying:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za