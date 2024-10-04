One woman went viral on social media after leaving many people cracking up in laughter over her antics

One woman went viral on the internet, leaving many people in stitches over her reaction when a cow barged into her office.

Woman scared of cow jumps on the counter

The video uploaded by a TikTok user @user2608152919942 shows a lady in her office minding her own business until she was surprised by a cow who barged in. The woman's first instinct was to jump on a counter to protect herself from the animal, and her actions entertained many people.

@user2608152919942's video went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny footage of the woman and cow below:

People crack up in laughter

The woman's video amused social media users as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.

Hazelhlongwane said:

"The perfect example of “otshaba dijo."

Fifi shared:

"Experiencing incidents like these will just show you how fast and flexible a person can actually be."

Inspector gadget added:

"I would faint."

La Porsche wrote:

"Wish my lobola can visit me too."

Gemini girl commented:

"Yjo, I would pass out."

Ntwencane was amused:

"You would think a video is funny, then boom, the comments are funnier."

Mr White Dima24 simply said:

"What an exercise."

