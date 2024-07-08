A lady took to social media to unveil the cows her bae brought into a residential area for their lobola day

The TikTok video gained a massive attraction online, gearing loads of views, likes and comments

Mzansi netizens were left in awe of the hun's partner's grand gesture as they flocked to the comments section to gush over them

A lady in Mzansi raved about her big day. The stunner shared a clip showcasing her lobola day that left peeps in awe.

A lady showcased the cows her bae brought on Lobola day in a TikTok video. Image: @chikitta.k

Source: TikTok

One woman's bae went above and beyond to make their big day special. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @chikitta.k, gave viewers a glimpse into her lobola. She showed off how her man brought cows into the residential area for their lobola day.

The video left many online users in awe, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering over 134K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is in gushes over the couple's big day

South African netizens loved the lady's content as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the couple, while some complimented the gent on his grand gesture.

Lesedi Nokwanda said:

"This is my definition of ilobola even if it's just 4 cows and the rest EFT, I want to see my cows."

Happym099 expressed:

"Thats the kinda lobola I want."

Aisha Audrey commented:

"He meant business."

Sikhuliledlamini2 wrote:

"Certain things are just too beautiful to those who relate. This is one of those most beautiful moments."

Thandi_Mlotha simply said:

"What a flex."

Woman gets ghosted by her bae on lobola day, Mzansi feels for her

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman was left devastated by her partner on the day of their lobola. She shared her story on social media, which left peeps in shock.

One hun who goes by the TikTok handle @bownie_segage uploaded a screenshot of her WhatsApp text with her bae. The young lady waiting patiently for her man to show up with his loved one ghosted her on their big day, leaving the hun shattered.

Source: Briefly News