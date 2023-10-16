Everything about Jesse Sulli, Francesca Farago's fiancé

Jesse Sulli is an American actor, TikTok star and entrepreneur. He is best known for starring in Enigma of Being Awake and American Satan. In addition, Sulli is widely recognized as Francesca Farago's fiancé. Farago, a renowned reality TV star, rose to stardom for her appearance in the Netflix series Perfect Match and Too Hot Too Handle.

Sulli gained TikTok notoriety for his lip-sync videos and his parenting style as a transgender man. His transitioning journey is frequently the subject of his videos, featuring post-op exams, affirmations of identity and responses to unfavourable comments.

Jesse Sulli’s profile summary and bio

Full name Jesse Sullivan Famous as Jesse Sulli Gender Transgender Date of birth 19 August 1989 Age 34 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Bi Marital status Engaged Fiancé Francesca Farago Children 1 Parents Ed and Caryn Sullivan Siblings 7 Profession Social media influencer, TikTok star, model and entrepreneur Net worth $2 million Social media TikTok Instagram

How old is Jesse Sulli?

Jesse Sulli (aged 34 as of 2023) was born on 19 August 1989 in Los Angeles, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Leo. Sulli’s father, Ed Sullivan, is an entrepreneur, while his mother, Caryn, is a housewife. He was raised alongside his seven siblings.

Jesse Sulli’s height

Sulli stands 5 feet 7.5 inches (170 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). Jesse features dark brown hair and eyes.

How did Jesse and Francesca meet?

The couple first met in June 2021, when Farago hosted a TikTok live event for Pride Month. Sullivan and his child participated in the event. They started dating shortly after their first meeting.

However, Jesse was in a relationship with a man in high school, who would later become the father of his daughter, Arlo Sullivan. He came out as gay after breaking up with the baby daddy. Jesse moved on and exchanged nuptials with Teela. Nonetheless, they separated, citing irreconcilable differences.

How much is Jesse Sulli’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, Sulli has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Jesse Sulli’s profiles

The California native is active on social media. He has 407k Instagram followers and 2.9 million followers on TikTok as of 9 October 2023.

Jesse Sulli is a TikToker who has raised eyebrows for his harrowing parenting style. He commands a huge online following and is engaged to model Francesca Farago.

