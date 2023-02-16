Does John Cena have a gay brother? Facts and bio of Steve Cena

Steve Cena is an American Puppet artist, voice actor, and stage artist. However, he rose to the limelight largely due to his brother, actor and wrestler star John Cena. Steve might have carved a niche for himself in the entertainment scene, but his love life has been a topic of discussion among his fans. So, does John Cena have a gay brother?

Steve Cena is among John Cena’s siblings. He is the eldest of five siblings in his family. Like John, Stephen is partly known for his involvement in the entertainment industry. In 2013, his brother revealed his brother’s sexual orientation in an interview with TMZ. It became a hot topic in the media.

Steve Cena’s profile summary

Full name Steve Cena Gender Male Date of birth 29 September 1974 Age 48 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth West Newbury, Massachusetts, United States Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (English-French-Canadian-Italian) Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Gay Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father John Felix Anthony Cena Sr. Mother Carol Lupien Relationship status In a relationship Partner Darlando Siblings John, Dan, Matt, and Sean School Pentucket Regional High School College Vermont Technical College Profession Puppet artist, voice actor, stage artist Social media Instagram Twitter

Steve Cena’s bio

He was born in West Newbury, Massachusetts, United States of America, and currently resides in the United States. He is of a mixed ethnic background; English, French-Canadian, and Italian. He reportedly follows the Christian religion. Steve Cena is the son of John Felix Anthony Cena Sr. and Carol Lupien. He comes from a family of athletes and celebrities.

The puppet artist attended Pentucket Regional High School and graduated in 1992. Later, he pursued his higher education at Vermont Technical College, where he completed a Computer Science and Electrical Engineering degree.

Does John Cena have siblings?

Yes. He has five siblings, all brothers, and he is the eldest in the family. Their names are John, Dan, Matt, and Sean. All of them are successful in their respective fields. For instance, Dan is a sergeant. Matt is a transportation manager, former bodybuilder, fitness model, and loan officer.

How old is Steve Cena?

Steve Cena’s age is 48 years old. He was born on 29 September 1974. Therefore, his zodiac sign is Libra.

Does John Cena have a brother who is an actor?

According to IMDb, he has appeared in Bloody Island (2016), Return to Clark County (2019) and Total Divas (2013). However, he is mainly known for being a puppet and stage artist.

Steve Cena's artistic talent was evident from a young age, and he has made a name for himself as a puppet artist, voice actor, and stage artist. He has displayed his puppetry skills in a few theatre productions.

Does John Cena have a gay brother?

Yes. Steve is John Cena’s gay brother. Steve Cena is currently in a relationship with his partner, Darlando. They share a strong bond and enjoy each other's company. He cherishes his family and loves spending time with his siblings and parents.

Does John Cena have a family?

John Cena has a family. He is the second oldest of five siblings, with brothers named Steve, Dan, Matt, and Sean. His parents are John Cena Sr. and Carol Cena. John Cena is also known to have been in various relationships and engaged to Nikki Bella, a retired professional wrestler.

Steve Cena is a talented artist passionate about puppetry, voice acting, and stage performance. He is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and continues to inspire people with his exceptional skills and hard work.

