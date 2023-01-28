Mitchell Moranis's age, bio, children, wife, occupation, height, profiles, net worth
Mitchell Moranis is a multi-talented Canadian-born actor, screenwriter, producer, comedian, musician, and songwriter. However, he is famous as the son of prominent Hollywood and entertainment star Rick Monaris and his late wife, Ann Belsky.
Mitchell Moranis followed the same part as his father by venturing into show business. His father is one of the best actors, comedians, television producers, and voice actors of the 70s till now. They have registered the family's name in the entertainment industry's archives, making fans more interested in their lives.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Mitchell Derek Frederick Allan Moranis
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|7 February 1988
|Age
|34 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|Hungarian
|Religion
|Christianity
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Ann Belsky
|Father
|Rick Moranis
|Sibling
|1
|School
|Bathurst Heights Secondary School
|Profession
|Actor, producer, screenwriter, musician, songwriter, comedian
Background information
The famous actor was born Mitchell Derek Frederick Allan Moranis on 7 February 1988 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He is 34 years old. His parents are Rick Monaris and Ann Belsky.
Mitchell has a Canadian nationality of Jewish Descent and Hungary ancestry. His ancestry comes from Kolozsvar, Kingdom of Hungary presently Cluj-Napoca Romania. For his education, he attended Bathcurust Heights Secondary School.
Rick Moranis's family
Frederick Allan Moranis, best known as Rick Moranis, married his wife, Ann Belsky, in 1986 in Ontario, Canada. She was a famous costume designer before she died in 1991 at 34 from breast cancer. As a result, Rick Moranis's kids grew up with their father.
Aside from Mitchell, the couple had a daughter named Rachel. She graduated from Harvard University Graduate School of Design and does fine as a businesswoman and entrepreneur.
Rachel worked as a research assistant at the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Likewise, she founded Octopus Holdings, where she worked as the Design Director at Gateway House Inc. Interestingly also, she was the Creative Director at BriefMe.
But then, how tall is Rick Moranis? The standup comedian is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, equivalent to 165 centimetres.
Career
Mitchell's career in entertainment kicked off in 2014. He works as an actor, musician, comedian, songwriter, producer, and screenwriter. However, Mitchell Moranis's movies are not available on the internet.
Personal life
The young entertainer keeps a private and low-key life. He rarely surfaces in the tabloids, and news on if he is in a relationship or married is unknown. Likewise, there is no Mitchell Moranis Instagram page or other social media handle.
Mitchell Moranis's net worth
The exact net worth of the actor is unknown, but then, his father, Rick Moranis, has an alleged net worth of $10 million.
How does Rick Moranis make money?
He earns from his career as an actor, comedian, producer, musician, songwriter, screenwriter, and voice actor. He began his acting career as a radio DJ, using Rick Allan as his stage name in the mid-1970s.
Movies and shows
- Second City Television Comedy (SCTV)
- Saturday Night Live
- Ghostbusters
- Space balls
- Strange Brew
- Bob & Doug
- Honey, I Shrunk The Kids
He also made money from his albums, including You, Me, The Music and Me, My Mother's Bright & Other Lover Songs, and The Agoraphobic Cowboys. Despite staying away from the entertainment business for over two decades due to his wife's death, he had an epic comeback and appeared in other hit movies.
Mitchell Moranis is a celebrity child who followed in his father's footsteps in his career choice. His father has had several exploits and gained fame for years as an entertainer. Therefore, many people hope that he will do more than his father in years to come.
