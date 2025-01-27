Top 21 best PS2 RPGs that will keep you hooked for hours

The PlayStation 2 era is now a relic of gaming history, but it was the dawn of a golden age for RPGs. The best PS2 RPGs combined innovation and recollections that would shape the genre's future. These games did not only define that period but also left an enduring impression on the gaming culture.

The RPGs presented players with various gaming universes to explore, from epic stories of bravado to close tales of personal development. Each title conveyed a unique moral and intriguing gameplay mechanics. One unique selling point was the PlayStation 2 role-playing game animation, courtesy of its graphics and player interaction.

What are the best PS2 RPGs in the history of PlayStation?

The top PS2 RPGs should not be reduced to memory but must be viewed as milestones in RPG history. Below are 21 PS2 RPGs ranked in descending order based on their ratings on Metacritic, Comic Book Resources, and Ranker, which compiles reviews from different critics.

S/N Game title Rating 21 Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits 72/100 20 Radiata Stories 74/100 19 Grandia III 77/100 18 Wild Arms 3 78/100 17 Breath of Fire: Dragon Quarter 78/100 16 Star Ocean: Till the End of Time 80/100 15 Growlanser Generations 81/100 14 Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne 82/100 13 Shin Megami Tensei: Digital Devil Saga 2 82/100 12 Xenosaga Episode I: Der Wille zur Macht 83/100 11 Rogue Galaxy 83/100 10 Odin Sphere 83/100 9 Suikoden III 83/100 8 Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria 84/100 7 Champions of Norrath: Realms of EverQuest 85/100 6 Shadow Hearts: Covenant 85/100 5 Final Fantasy X 85/100 4 Kingdom Hearts II 87/100 3 Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King 89/100 2 Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 4 90/100 1 Final Fantasy XII 92/100

21. Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Release date: 20 March 2003

20 March 2003 Writer: Ken Nakagawa

Ken Nakagawa Developer: Cattle Call

Cattle Call Rating: 72/100

This PlayStation game examines racial tensions between Deimos and humans in a world where technology and magic coexist. It introduces dual character management while offering strategic depth in storytelling and combat. Rated 72/100 on Metacritic, its emotional narrative of unity and peace makes it relatable.

20. Radiata Stories

Release date : 27 January 2005

: 27 January 2005 Writer : Masatoshi Midori

: Masatoshi Midori Developer : tri-Ace

: tri-Ace Rating: 74/100

As IMDb described, Radiata Stories has an enormous cast of characters, allowing you to conscript almost 200 individuals, each with distinctive roles. Rated 74/100 on Metacritic, the game focuses on the dispute between non-humans and humans. It provides choice-based gameplay that impacts the story's outcome alongside real-time warfare.

19. Grandia III

Release date : 4 August 2005

: 4 August 2005 Writer : Kei Shigema

: Kei Shigema Developer : Game Arts

: Game Arts Rating: 77/100

Grandia III conveys the series' characteristic battle approach to the PS2, with a preoccupation with aerial warfare and interaction of elements. It details a young sky pirate's voyage while presenting a combination of traditional RPG elements and action in a colourful world. The game is rated 77/100 on Metacritic.

18. Wild Arms 3

Release date: 14 March 2002

14 March 2002 Writer: Akifumi Kaneko

Akifumi Kaneko Developer: Media.Vision

Media.Vision Rating: 78/100

According to its fandom, Wild Arms 3 combines fantasy, sci-fi, and Western themes in a world that survived apocalypses. Its cel-shaded graphics make it unique, alongside engaging rumours about ARMs (magical weapons). Rated 78/100 on Metacritic, the game features a unique HEX-based battle system and a narrative rich with character growth.

17. Breath of Fire: Dragon Quarter

Release date: 14 November 2002

14 November 2002 Writer: Makoto Ikehara

Makoto Ikehara Developer: Capcom

Capcom Rating: 78/100

Rated 78/100 on Metacritic, Dragon Quarter is a deviation from previous games on the list. It explores the theme of survival within a tyrannical underground society. Its extraordinary D-Counter system adds uncertainty to exploration, and the battle system stresses strategy and timing with a gloomy and gritty narrative.

16. Star Ocean: Till the End of Time

Release date: 27 February 2003

27 February 2003 Writer: Yoshiharu Gotanda

Yoshiharu Gotanda Developer: tri-Ace

tri-Ace Rating: 80/100

Star Ocean game extends the series' action-packed RPG recipe with a warfare system that permits substantial customisation. Its story traverses planets, pushing into sci-fi themes with a cast of memorable characters with an 80/100 rating on Metacritic.

15. Growlanser Generations

Release date: 16 December 2004

16 December 2004 Developer: Career Soft

Career Soft Rating: 81/100

This one comprises Growlanser II and III and is rated 81/100 on Metacritic. It provides tactical RPG gameplay, emphasising battlefield strategy and character interaction. The narrative incorporates the themes of war and peace and is set in a vividly painted, make-believe world.

14. Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne

Release date : 20 February, 2003

: 20 February, 2003 Writer : Shogo Isogai

: Shogo Isogai Developer : Atlus

: Atlus Rating: 82/100

Known for its dark themes and challenging gameplay, as PlayStation published, the Nocturne involves making it through an apocalypse by bargaining with demons. Its turn-based combat needs strategy, with a fascinating story that explores themes of existence and morality in the setting after the apocalypse ends. It has 82/100 rating on Metacritic.

13. Shin Megami Tensei: Digital Devil Saga 2

Release Date: 3 October 2005

3 October 2005 Writer: Shogo Isogai

Shogo Isogai Developer: Atlus

Atlus Rating: 82/100

Continuing from its precursor, this game explores a dystopian environment where characters change into demons. Eurogamer opines that its narrative takes up the themes of sovereignty and identity. With its 82/100 rating per Metacritic, the refined combat system prioritises strategy and transformation.

12. Xenosaga Episode I: Der Wille zur Macht

Release date: 28 February 2002

28 February 2002 Writer : Soraya Saga

: Soraya Saga Developer : Monolith Soft

: Monolith Soft Rating: 83/100

With its 83/100 rating on Metacritic, Xenosaga Episode explores the philosophical themes within a sci-fi chronology, focusing on human existentialism and evolution. As published in its fandom, its battle system is detailed with strategic components that set up the story and epic trilogy with complex characters and plot twists.

11. Rogue Galaxy

Release date: December 8, 2005

December 8, 2005 Writer: Akihiro Hino

Akihiro Hino Developer: Level-5

Level-5 Rating: 83/100

Rogue Galaxy offers real-time combat with no load times between areas, which improves the feeling of adventure. It is set in a vast galaxy where a rugged crafting system sustains the narrative of space piracy and treasure hunting. Rated 83/100 per Metacritic, these features, among others, make it a gem with in-depth gameplay mechanics.

10. Odin Sphere

Release Date: 22 May 2007

22 May 2007 Writer: George Kamitani

George Kamitani Developer: Vanillaware

Vanillaware Rating: 83/100

According to Atlus, West Odin Sphere integrates action RPG mechanics with a visually sensational, fairy-tale-esque narrative. Gamers alternate through multiple characters with distinctive abilities to resolve a story of war, love, and destiny. With 83/100 rating on Metacritic, the game's hand-drawn graphics and fascinating combat technique make it memorable.

9. Suikoden III

Release date: 11 July 2002

11 July 2002 Writer: Yoshitaka Murayama

Yoshitaka Murayama Developer: Konami

Konami Rating: 83/100

According to IGN, Suikoden III relays its story from multiple standpoints, illustrating the depth of its world through various characters and carefully plotted political narratives. Rated 83/100 per Metacritic, the game combines strategy and traditional JRPG elements, permitting players to conscript over 100 characters, each pitching into the story's development.

8. Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria

Release date: 22 June 2006

22 June 2006 Writer: Dan Inoue

Dan Inoue Developer: tri-Ace

tri-Ace Rating: 84/100

As per IMDb, the sequel is based on Norse mythology with a double protagonist system that requires characters to share one body. It features detailed combat, stunning visuals, and a narrative with well-developed fate and mythology, which provides an unusual RPG experience. Metacritic rated it 84/100.

7. Champions of Norrath: Realms of EverQuest

Release date: 10 February, 2004

10 February, 2004 Writer : Not prominently credited

: Not prominently credited Developer : Snowblind Studios

: Snowblind Studios Rating: 85/100

This action-packed RPG, set in the EverQuest universe, offers up to four players in collaborative mode. Rated 85/100 as per Metacritic, it includes hack-and-slash gameplay with character expansion through experience and looting. According to Pop Matters, it also provides a dungeon-crawling experience focusing on combat dynamics.

6. Shadow Hearts: Covenant

Release Date: 27 September 2004

27 September 2004 Writer: Matsuzo Machida

Matsuzo Machida Developer: Nautilus

Nautilus Rating: 85/100

According to RPGFan, this RPG is set in an alternate universe and combines historical elements and horror. With 85/100 rating, as per Metacritic, its distinctive Judgement Ring system adds a layer of mastery to warfare, and the story introduces complex characters and dark humour.

5. Final Fantasy X

Release Date: 19 July 2001

19 July 2001 Writer: Kazushige Nojima

Kazushige Nojima Developer: Square

Square Rating: 85/100

Rated 85/100 as per Metacritic, Final Fantasy X introduced gamers to the energetic world of Spira with its first full-3D setting and voice acting. It features an expressive story about a summoner's expedition to defeat Sin. Its innovative Sphere Grid character progression system also helps it be highly rated among players.

4. Kingdom Hearts II

Release date: 22 December 2005

22 December 2005 Writer : Kazushige Nojima

: Kazushige Nojima Developer : Square Enix

: Square Enix Rating: 87/100

Kingdom Hearts II augments the universe with additional Final Fantasy and Disney World characters. According to RPGFan, it refines the action RPG fighting system, making it engaging and smooth-running.

The story concentrates on Sora's adventure to save friends and battle the Organisation XIII. Rated 87 out of 100, according to Metacritic, it is also unique for its vibrant details and emotional narrations.

3. Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

Release date: 27 November 2004

27 November 2004 Writer: Yuji Horii

Yuji Horii Developer: Level-5

Level-5 Rating: 89/100

Dragon Quest VIII marks the series' metamorphosis to 3D, featuring an extensive world to explore and a masterpiece turn-based combat system. It follows a cursed hero's pursuit of restoring peace, highlighted by colourful characters and an enthralling plot.

It is also renowned for its cel-shaded graphics, which were instrumental in bringing the franchise to a wider Western audience. The game is rated 89 out of 100, as Metacritic reported.

2. Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 4

Release date: 10 July 2008

10 July 2008 Writer: Azusa Kido

Azusa Kido Developer: Atlus

Atlus Rating: 90/100

Persona 4 blends daily life simulation with dungeon exploration, and according to Metascore, it is rated 90 out of 100. The game is built around a murder puzzle in a rural town and has a social link system that complicates character bonds and impacts gameplay. These features help it to become one of the most elaborate narratives in RPG history.

1. Final Fantasy XII

Release date: 16 March 2006

16 March 2006 Writer: Daisuke Watanabe

Daisuke Watanabe Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Rating: 92/100

Final Fantasy XII is set in the world of Ivalice and introduces a battle system with strategic depth and real-time gameplay. Rated 92/100, according to Metacritic, the Gambit system offers players power over a party's activities.

The story revolves around intriguing politics and an uprising against an empire. The excellent character development and intriguing narrative made it a big success among gamers.

Frequently asked questions

The discourse about the best PS2 RPGs is inexhaustible and raises many questions from old and new gamers. Some of such questions and the best answers are these:

What are the best PS2 games of all time? Some of the most acclaimed RPGs in PS2 are Final Fantasy X, Suikoden III, and Wild Arm 3 .

Some of the most acclaimed RPGs in PS2 are and . What is the longest PS2 game? The Persona 3 RPG holds the title with 80 hours of gameplay.

The holds the title with 80 hours of gameplay. Can PS4 play PS2 games? The PlayStation 4 disc drive and hardware cannot read PS2 discs.

The PlayStation 4 disc drive and hardware cannot read PS2 discs. How much is a PS2 worth today? A well-used PS2 console may sell for as much as $30 nowadays.

The list of the best PS2 RPGs above is not written in stone and, as such, may vary with individuals and their perspectives on what they find enjoyable. It is important to note that although each PS2 era held a lot of intrigue, PlayStation has done more with the latest version of its creation, the PS5.

