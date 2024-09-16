The 25 most famous fat cartoon characters of all time

Cartoons have entertained children and adults for many years and have held a special place in the audience's hearts. Some of these fat cartoon characters remind people of their childhood memories. They are unique and have traits that make them unforgettable. Discover some of the most famous fat cartoon characters of all time.

Fat cartoon characters are among the best to have ever graced television screens. From the mischievous and lovable Shrek to the bumbling and clueless Homer Simpson, fat cartoon characters have left a lasting impression on audiences of all ages. These fat cartoon characters demonstrate that size is no barrier to stealing the spotlight.

Most famous fat cartoon characters

Fat cartoon characters are celebrated for their humour, personality, and often memorable roles in their respective shows or films. Their size is usually a crucial part of their characterisation. Below are some of the most famous fat cartoon characters of all time.

Character Debut Garfield Garfield (1978) Homer Simpson The Tracey Ullman Show (1987) Pumbaa The Lion King (1994) Eric Catman South Park (1997) Winnie the Pooh Winnie-the-Pooh (1926) Peter Griffin Family Guy (1999) Shrek Shrek! (1990) Fred Flintstone The Flintstones (1960) Po Kung Fu Panda (2008) Patrick Star SpongeBob SquarePants (1999) Uncle Fester The Addams Family (1938) Chris Griffin Family Guy (1999) Chief Wiggum The Simpsons (1990) Baymax Big Hero 6 (2014) Bluto Popeye the Sailor (1932) Fat Albert Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids (1972) Ralph Wreck-It Ralph (2012) Frank Hotel Transylvania (2012) Maui Moana (2016) Rusell Up (2009) Bashful Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) Smee Peter Pan (1953) Muriel Bagge Courage the Cowardly Dog (1999) Baloo The Jungle Book (1894) Snotty Boy Barnyard (2006)

1. Garfield

Debut : Garfield (1978 comic strip)

: (1978 comic strip) Created by: Jim Davis

Jim Davis Personality traits: Lazy, sarcastic, food-loving

Garfield is a fictional cat and the protagonist of the comic strip of the same name. Created by Jim Davis, he is portrayed as a lazy, fat, sarcastic, and food-loving orange tabby cat. He is best known for his love of lasagna, pizza and coffee.

2. Homer Simpson

Debut : The Tracey Ullman Show (1987)

: (1987) Created by : Matt Groening

: Matt Groening Personality traits: Lazy, dim-witted, lovable

Homer Jay Simpson is the protagonist of the American animated sitcom The Simpsons. He was created by the cartoonist Matt Groening and is the bumbling, good-natured, and often clueless father of the Simpson family. Homer is one of the fat cartoon characters in the series and is known for his love of beer, doughnuts, and watching TV.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Matt Groening said:

Homer Simpson is the quintessential everyman, embodying a typical American's flaws and strengths. His laziness and love for doughnuts are just part of what makes him relatable.

3. Pumbaa

Debut: The Lion King (1994)

(1994) Created by: Disney

Disney Personality traits: Friendly, loyal, carefree

Pumbaa is the main character in Disney's 1994 animated film The Lion King. Throughout the film and its subsequent spin-offs, Pumbaa is depicted as a food lover leading a laid-back lifestyle. Despite being overweight, he maintains a pleasant and cheerful disposition.

4. Eric Catman

Debut : South Park (1997)

: (1997) Created by : Trey Parker, Matt Stone

: Trey Parker, Matt Stone Personality traits: Manipulative, selfish, crude

Eric Cartman, from South Park, is a bold, manipulative, and outspoken character known for his selfishness and controversial antics. Cartman often shows pride in his size as one of the fat animated characters. His extravagant schemes and larger-than-life personality have made him noteworthy.

5. Winnie the Pooh

Debut : Winnie-the-Pooh (1926)

: (1926) Created by: A. A. Milne

A. A. Milne Personality traits: Optimistic, honey-loving, simple

Winnie the Pooh is the titular protagonist of the franchise of the same name. He is an anthropomorphic teddy bear created by English author A. A. Milne and English illustrator E. H. Shepard. He is a lovable, chubby, honey-obsessed bear who lives in the Hundred Acre Wood.

6. Peter Griffin

Debut : Family Guy (1999)

: (1999) Created by : Seth MacFarlane

: Seth MacFarlane Personality traits: Reckless, goofy, stubborn

Peter Griffin Sr. is a fat white cartoon character in Family Guy. He is the clumsy, loud, and often clueless patriarch of the Griffin family. He is also among the funny cartoon characters in the show.

7. Shrek

Debut : Shrek! (1990)

: (1990) Created by : William Steig

: William Steig Personality traits: Gruff, humorous, caring

Shrek is among the fat animated characters from Shrek. He is a big, green ogre who prefers living alone in a swamp, away from people who fear him. Through his adventures with friends Donkey and Fiona, he uncovers a witty banter, fearlessness, and a heart of gold underneath his gruff exterior. Shrek is also one of the most famous green cartoon characters.

8. Fred Flintstone

Debut: The Flintstones (1960)

The Flintstones (1960) Created by : William Hanna, Joseph Barbera

: William Hanna, Joseph Barbera Personality traits: Loud, stubborn, fun-loving

Fred Flintstone is a fictional character from the classic animated TV show The Flintstones, aired in the 1960s. Created by Hanna-Barbera, Fred is portrayed as a blue-collar worker living in the prehistoric town of Bedrock. He works at a quarry as a "bronto-crane" operator and is known for his signature phrase "Yabba Dabba Doo!"

9. Po

Debut: Kung Fu Panda (2008)

(2008) Created by : DreamWorks Animation

: DreamWorks Animation Personality traits: Enthusiastic, clumsy, determined

Po is the chubby character from the film series produced by DreamWorks Animation. Voiced by Jack Black, Po is a clumsy but lovable giant panda who dreams of becoming a great kung fu master. Initially working as a cook in his father’s noodle shop, Po unexpectedly finds himself chosen as the Dragon Warrior, a legendary kung fu hero.

10. Patrick Star

Debut : SpongeBob SquarePants (1999)

: (1999) Created by : Stephen Hillenburg

: Stephen Hillenburg Personality traits: Dim-witted, lazy, loyal

Patrick Star is a fat fictional character in the American animated TV series SpongeBob SquarePants. He first appeared in the series pilot episode, Help Wanted. According to Bartleby, Patrick is depicted as a lazy, gullible, and gluttonous half-wit accomplice of SpongeBob.

11. Uncle Fester

Debut : The Addams Family (1938)

: (1938) Created by : Charles Addams

: Charles Addams Personality traits: Eccentric, mischievous, good-natured

Uncle Fester is a quirky and memorable character from The Addams Family, initially created by cartoonist Charles Addams. Fester is the eccentric, bald uncle of Gomez Addams and is known for his offbeat humour and peculiar behaviours. He has an impressively huge belly.

12. Chris Griffin

Debut : Family Guy (1999)

: (1999) Created by : Seth MacFarlane

: Seth MacFarlane Personality traits: Naivety, awkwardness, loyalty

Chris Griffin is a thick Disney character in the animated TV series Family Guy. He is the second of three children of Peter and Lois Griffin. He is characterised by his overweight appearance and naive, good-natured personality. His role often involves humorous and awkward situations, contributing to the show's comedic elements.

13. Chief Wiggum

Debut : The Simpsons (1990)

: (1990) Created by : Matt Groening

: Matt Groening Personality traits: Ineptitude, laziness, comical authority

Chief Wiggum is the bumbling and overweight police chief in The Simpsons. Known for his incompetence and laziness, he often needs to effectively manage law enforcement in Springfield. Despite his shortcomings, he remains a recurring, comedic figure in the series.

14. Baymax

Debut : Big Hero 6 (2014)

: (2014) Created by : Tadashi

: Tadashi Personality traits: Compassionate, helpful, calm

Baymax is a lovable, inflatable healthcare companion robot from Big Hero 6. Created by Hiro Hamada’s late brother, Tadashi, Baymax is programmed to provide medical care and support. In Big Hero 6: The Series, Baymax continues to assist Hiro and his team of heroes, blending his caring nature with superhero adventures.

15. Bluto

Debut : Popeye the Sailor (1932)

: (1932) Created by : Elzie Crisler Segar

: Elzie Crisler Segar Personality traits: Brute strength, aggression, rivalry

Bluto is a fat animated character from the Popeye series. He is a burly, villainous character who frequently tries to steal Popeye's girlfriend, Olive Oyl, and cause trouble in the lives of Popeye and his friends.

16. Fat Albert

Debut : Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids (1972)

: (1972) Created by : Bill Cosby

: Bill Cosby Personality traits: Kind-hearted, jovial, street-smart

Fat Albert is one of the most famous fat black cartoon characters from Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids. He is a positive force in the Cosby Kids' lives, teaching them life lessons and encouraging them to stick together. His big heart and infectious laugh make him an indelible part of cartoon history.

17. Ralph

Debut: Wreck-It Ralph ( 2012)

2012) Created by : Disney

: Disney Personality traits: Loyal, misunderstood, determined

Ralph is one of the fat Disney characters appearing in Wreck-It Ralph. He is a gigantic but soft-hearted man who is the villain of the fictional arcade game Fix-It Felix Jr. Throughout the movie, Ralph goes on a journey to prove his worth and find his place, learning about friendship and self-acceptance.

18. Frank

Debut : Hotel Transylvania (2012)

: (2012) Created by : Genndy Tartakovsky

: Genndy Tartakovsky Personality traits: Friendly, clumsy, good-natured

Frankenstein, best known as Frank, is one of the main characters in the Hotel Transylvania movie series and is one of Dracula's best friends. He is a monster who lives in an unknown location. He is friendly and caring but deathly afraid of fire.

19. Maui

Debut: Moana ( 2016)

2016) Created by : Ron Clements, John Musker

: Ron Clements, John Musker Personality traits: Egotistical, self-centred, humorous

Maui is among the famous male fat cartoon characters in Disney's 2016 animated film Moana. He was created by Ron Clements and John Musker and voiced by American actor Dwayne Johnson. According to Charactour.com, Maui is portrayed as a muscular, robust figure with a larger-than-life presence and confidence. His size and strength are part of his demigod persona.

20. Rusell

Debut : Up (2009)

: (2009) Created by : Disney-Pixar

: Disney-Pixar Personality traits: Eager, kind-hearted, adventurous

Russell is a fat cartoon character from Disney/Pixar's 2009 animated film, Up. He is a Junior Wilderness Explorer who accompanied Carl Fredricksen to Paradise Falls. According to Disney Character Central, Russell is depicted as highly hyperactive, loud, and anxious but is also very curious about everything he sees and enjoys having fun.

21. Bashful

Debut : Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

: (1937) Created by : Disney

: Disney Personality traits: Shy, modest, endearing

Bashful is one of the Seven Dwarfs in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. He is known for his shy and modest personality, often blushing and hiding his face when embarrassed. Despite his timidity, Bashful is a loyal friend to Snow White and the other dwarfs.

22. Smee

Debut: Peter Pan (1953)

(1953) Created by : J. M. Barrie

: J. M. Barrie Personality traits: Kind-hearted, bumbling, loyal

Mr. Smee is Captain Hook's right-hand man in Peter Pan and the Lost Treasure. He is a kind-hearted and bumbling pirate who serves as Captain Hook’s loyal but incompetent first mate. Smee has the physical appearance of a small, fat man with an unusual, hourglass-shaped head.

23. Muriel Bagge

Debut: Courage the Cowardly Dog ( 1999)

1999) Created by : John R. Dilworth

: John R. Dilworth Personality traits: Gentle, caring, nurturing

Muriel Bagge is among the fat female cartoon characters in the animation industry. She is the deuteragonist of the series Courage the Cowardly Dog. Muriel is a Scottish elderly woman who owns Courage and is the dynamic wife of Eustace Bagge. She loves sitting in her rocking chair with Courage on her lap while watching television.

24. Baloo

Debut: The Jungle Book (1894)

(1894) Created by : Rudyard Kipling

: Rudyard Kipling Personality traits: Laid-back, friendly, carefree

Baloo is a main character in Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book, published in 1894, and The Second Jungle Book, published in 1895. This fun-loving, fat bear is also portrayed as exceedingly good-natured, eventually becoming Mowgli's closest friend.

25. Snotty Boy

Debut : Barnyard (2006)

: (2006) Created by : Steve Oedekerk

: Steve Oedekerk Personality traits: Cruel, disruptive, antagonistic

Snotty Boy is one of the fat cartoon characters in the animated film Barnyard. He is a spoiled, troublemaking human kid who often causes problems for the farm animals. Snotty Boy is known for his obnoxious behaviour.

Who is the chubby character in Disney?

Some of Disney's well-known chubby characters include Baloo from The Jungle Book and Baymax from Big Hero 6.

What cartoon character has a big belly?

Some notable cartoon characters with big bellies include Homer Simpson from The Simpsons, Peter Griffin from Family Guy, and Baloo from The Jungle Book.

Who is the famous fat guy in cartoons?

One of the cartoon's most famous fat guys is Homer Simpson from The Simpsons. He is best known for his big belly and love for food, especially doughnuts.

Cartoons have always been a source of entertainment, bringing delight and laughter to people of all ages. The above are some famous fat cartoon characters of all time. These cartoon characters gained many people's attention with their larger-than-life personalities.

