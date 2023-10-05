Get to know Michael Cannata Jr., actress Doris Roberts’ only son

Michael Cannata Jr. is an American talent manager, actor and producer best known for Brothers (1984), Hollywood Squares (1998) and Call Me Mrs. Miracle (2010). In addition, he is a celebrity kid widely recognized as Doris Roberts’ only son with her ex-husband, Michael Cannata. Doris is the recipient of five Emmy Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Sadly, she died of a stroke in 2016.

Doris Roberts at the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Photo: M. Caulfield

Despite his parent’s prominence, Michael prefers maintaining a private lifestyle away from the internet’s prying eyes. This is what we know about the celebrity son so far.

Michael Cannata Jr.’s profile summary and bio

Full name Michael Cannata Jr. Nickname Michael Gender Male Date of birth 18 March 1957 Age 66 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Northfield Mount Hermon School Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Jane A. Jasper Children 3 Parents Doris Roberts and Michael Cannata Profession Talent manager, actor and producer Famous for Being a celebrity kid

How old is Michael Cannata Jr.?

Doris Roberts at The Hollywood Entertainment Museum in Hollywood, California, USA. Photo: Steve Grayson

Michael Cannata Jr. (aged 66 as of 2023) was born on 18 March 1957 in the United States of America. His zodiac sign is Pisces. Cannata studied journalism at Texas A&M before proceeding to The New Lincoln School. He also attended the Northfield Mount Hermon School.

Is Michael Cannata Jr. married?

Cannata married Jane A. Jasper on 5 October 1985 after a short dating period. The duo shares three kids: Devon, Andrew and Kelsey.

Michael Cannata Jr. ‘s profiles

The celebrity son is not active on social media. He does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Who was Doris Roberts?

Roberts debuted in 1951, starring in the television series Studio One. Here are some of her other acting credits:

Dear Heart (1964)

(1964) Little Murders (1971)

(1971) Baretta (1975)

(1975) Rhoda (1976)

(1976) Family (1976)

(1976) Ordinary Heroes (1986)

Doris Roberts at the International Myeloma Foundation 8th annual comedy celebration at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Simple Justice (1989)

(1989) Blind Faith (1990)

(1990) Taffy (1994)

(1994) High Society (1996)

(1996) Raising Waylon (2004)

(2004) Our House (2006)

(2006) Microwave (2014)

(2014) The Manager (2015)

(2015) The Escort (2016)

Doris Roberts’ age

Doris (aged 90 at the time of death) was born on 4 November 1925 in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, to a family of Russian-Jewish immigrants. Her zodiac sign was Scorpio.

She was raised by her mother, Ann, and her maternal grandparents in The Bronx, New York, after her father, Larry Green, abandoned the family. Her mother and stepfather operated the Z.L. Rosenfield Agency, a stenographic service catering to playwrights and actors.

Roberts married Michael Cannata in 1956. Photo: Jonathan Leibson, E. Charbonneau, Shane Gritzinger via Getty Images (modified by author)

Who was Doris Roberts’ husband?

Roberts exchanged nuptials with Michael Cannata in 1956. However, they divorced in 1962 after a 6-year marriage period. Her second spouse was writer William Goyen, and they married from 1963 until his death from leukaemia in 1983.

Doris Roberts’ death

The renowned actress died in her sleep on 17 April 2016 at her Los Angeles home. She suffered from pulmonary hypertension for many years before her demise. Among the prominent figures who attended her funeral were Ray Romano, David Pierce and Patricia Heaton.

How much was Doris Roberts’ net worth when she died?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Doris had an estimated net worth of $14 million at her death.

Doris Roberts’ zodiac sign was Scorpio. Photo: John M. Heller, Jon Kopalof via Getty Images (modified by author)

She had amassed this wealth from her successful 65-year-old acting career.

Michael Cannata Jr. gives good meaning to the famous phrase ‘’The apple does not fall far from the tree.’’ He has followed his late mother’s footsteps to become a successful actor and producer.

