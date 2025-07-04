Meet Mika Kleinschmidt: Everything to know about the HGTV star

Mika Kleinschmidt is widely recognised for co-hosting HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home alongside her husband, Brian. She first rose to fame after winning Rock the Block Season 2 and has since appeared in other HGTV spin-offs like the 100 Day Hotel Challenge. On being part of HGTV, she has said:

Getting a show on HGTV is like winning the lottery, and we never take one day for granted... We get to do what we love with the one we love every single day.

Mika Kleinschmidt’s profile summary

Mika Kleinschmidt’s age and early life

The American real estate developer is 43 years old as of 2025. She was born Yamika McGee Kleinschmidt on 30 March 1982 in Tampa, Florida, United States.

Mika Kleinschmidt has a sister named Kayla-Anna Candelmo, and their parents are Thomas McGee, a former military officer, and Imogene McNeilly.

Educational background

Kleinschmidt from HGTV attended Riverview High School, where she played on the varsity softball team, and graduated with honours in 2000. She later enrolled at the University of South Florida, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Communications in 2007.

Mika Kleinschmidt’s career journey: From fitness to real estate and TV

Mika started her professional journey in the fitness industry before transitioning to real estate and TV career. As per her LinkedIn profile, she worked as a general manager at Shapes Total Fitness for Women from 2004 to 2010 and later became the owner of an Anytime Fitness franchise.

While there, she helped with marketing by modelling for ads and managing social media. In May 2025, during an interview with the University of Maryland’s blog, Mika reflected on her fitness journey, saying:

I have never been someone who loved sweating. But I knew that to really make a difference, I had to start moving more. I did not want to do anything extreme or painful—I just needed to find something that worked for me,

In 2016, Mika began exploring real estate. She worked briefly as a real estate agent at Your Total Realty before moving to Signature Realty, where she currently works as a full-time realtor and sales associate.

Alongside her husband, Mika co-founded Dirt2Design LLC in 2020, a business focused on designing and building custom homes. Her breakthrough came in 2019 when she and Brian began hosting the HGTV show 100 Day Dream Home.

The show follows the couple as they help clients design and build brand-new homes in just 100 days.

Are Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt still married?

The American media personalities have been married for almost a decade. The couple first met as teens while attending Riverview High, but they did not start dating until reconnecting in 2011, years after graduation.

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt dated for some years and eventually tied the knot on 10 October 2015. On their sixth wedding anniversary, Mika celebrated their journey with a heartfelt Instagram post, writing:

22 years ago I met you, 10 years ago we started dating, 6 years ago we were married, and today and forever I love and cherish it all! Life is always an adventure with you @mrbreakinground! Happy Anniversary

How many children do Mika and Brian have?

Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt share one child, a daughter named Jade, born on 11 February 2009, from Mika’s previous relationship. On 23 February 2020, Brian shared a touching birthday message to Jade on Instagram, writing:

Happy Birthday to the best thing that has EVER happened to me! Thank you for 11 years of incredible memories… I am honoured to be your ‘Bonus Dad.’ I love you more than anything, Jade.

Mika Kleinschmidt’s daughter has also been featured on 100 Day Dream Home.

Mika Kleinschmidt’s height and weight

The popular entrepreneur stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 156 pounds (70 kilograms).

Did Mika Kleinschmidt lose a lot of weight?

Mika Kleinschmidt underwent a significant health transformation, losing 44 pounds in about a year. She dropped from 200 pounds to 156 pounds. She lost weight by following a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and taking care of her mental health.

During an interview with the University of Maryland’s blog, the TV personality shared:

I did not like the way I felt… I had gotten to a point where I realised I was not taking care of myself the way I needed to. I felt tired, overwhelmed, and I was not happy with my energy levels.

Frequently asked questions

What is Mika Kleinschmidt’s nationality? The real estate developer is an American national.

The real estate developer is an American national. Who is Mika Kleinschmidt’s first husband? The identity of Mika’s first husband remains undisclosed.

The identity of Mika’s first husband remains undisclosed. Where is Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt’s house located? Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt live in Riverview, Florida, just outside the Tampa metropolitan area.

Mika Kleinschmidt has made a name for herself as a licensed real estate agent, designer, and HGTV star known for co-hosting 100 Day Dream Home. She previously worked in the fitness industry and now co-owns a home design company, Dirt2Design LLC.

