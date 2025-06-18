Who is Mychelle Johnson? Everything about Miles Bridges' ex-wife

Mychelle Johnson never sought the limelight, yet it found her through college basketball success and a tumultuous marriage to NBA forward Miles Bridges. Her journey blends sport, motherhood and unwanted controversy, shaping a resilient public figure.

Key takeaways

Mychelle Johnson is a former Marshall University guard known for relentless perimeter defence.

known for relentless perimeter defence. Married Bridges in 2016 and shares two children with him.

and shares two children with him. Filed domestic-violence claims in 2022 , later withdrew a restraining order.

, later withdrew a restraining order. Publicly defended Bridges in 2023 despite ongoing legal disputes.

despite ongoing legal disputes. The couple shares three children with a fourth due in 2025, while Bridges expects twins with another partner.

Mychelle Johnson's profile summary

Full name Mychelle Denise Johnson Date of birth 3 September 1997 Age 27 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Huntington, West Virginia, USA Current residence Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'5" (165 cm) Weight (est.) 123 lb (56 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Scott Johnson Mother Holli Johnson Siblings Mariah, Mychal, Maki Marital status Separated Ex-husband Miles Bridges Children Ace, Ayla, Marie Profession Former athlete, social media coordinator Social media Instagram

Mychelle Johnson: All about Miles Bridges’ ex-wife

Johnson’s father, Scott, ran the prestigious West Virginia Thunder AAU programme, giving her elite coaching from childhood. She captained St Joseph Catholic High School to three state titles before accepting a scholarship to Middle Tennessee State.

After red-shirting in Murfreesboro, Mychelle transferred to Marshall University in 2017. According to Sports Reference, she played 19 games for Marshall University during the 2017–18 season, averaging 0.8 points, 2.3 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game, with a 21.9% field goal percentage

Transitioning to social media coordination

She transitioned to sports administration post-graduation, joining Marshall University’s women’s basketball staff. In her role as social media coordinator and special assistant, Johnson supports program operations and athlete development.

She models athleisure sporadically, appearing in a 2022 Good American campaign. Trusted friends say she aims to complete a master’s in sports administration by 2026.

How did Mychelle Johnson and Miles Bridge meet?

Johnson met Bridges at a 2015 AAU showcase. They began dating in 2016 before his NBA rise. The couple married quietly in 2016 and welcomed Ace in October 2018 and Ayla in February 2020.

The couple parented their children while navigating Bridges’ basketball career. Their family life faced severe strain in June 2022 following domestic violence allegations. Johnson’s Instagram revelations detailed physical trauma and child witnessing.

Domestic violence allegations and legal battles

In June 2022, Johnson shared images appearing to show injuries, including a swollen nose, bruising, and signs consistent with physical trauma. As reported by the New York Post in July 2022, she captioned her photo on Instagram:

I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. …fractured nose, wrist, torn eardrum

Miles faced felony charges for partner violence and child abuse, with children present during the incident. He pleaded no contest in November 2022, receiving three years’ probation, parenting classes and a 30‑game NBA suspension, though charges were later dismissed in February 2024 due to insufficient evidence.

Part of Johnson’s now-deleted 2022 Instagram statement read,

I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatise our kids for life... I was choked until I went to sleep.

Parenting, privacy and Mychelle Johnson’s new baby

An October 2024 Instagram Story revealed she was five months pregnant with her third child, while Bridges’ current partner is expecting twins.

Johnson has since limited comments on her pages, stating that her children did not choose the spotlight. The Charlotte family court continues to mediate shared custody.

Post-separation dynamics and pregnancy revelations

Johnson’s public stance shifted notably in 2023 when she tweeted that he is not a woman-beater and insisted he’s a good person. However, 2025 brought renewed conflict when Bridges claimed via Instagram Stories that Johnson denied him access to their children.

Complicating matters, both women announced pregnancies within weeks. Bridges’ girlfriend, Shara Bowden, revealed she was expecting twins in February 2025. In March 2025, Johnson announced her fourth pregnancy by posting bump photos, which later turned out to be a hoax.

Bridges aired custody frustrations on Instagram Stories in May 2025,

I just want to be a father... It should never be this hard.

The NBA player expressed fear of “being falsely accused again,” referencing past allegations. Johnson has not publicly responded to these claims. Their conflict highlights ongoing tensions despite Johnson’s earlier calls for reconciliation.

FAQs

How many children does Mychelle Johnson have?

She has three children with Bridges.

What did Johnson study at university?

She majored in broadcast journalism at Marshall University.

Are Mychelle Johnson and Miles Bridges reconciling?

Despite Johnson’s 2023 supportive statements, they remain separated. Bridges’ girlfriend is expecting twins concurrently with Johnson’s pregnancy.

Mychelle Johnson has reinvented herself from college athlete to strong, independent mother. She has faced public legal battles, spoken her truth, and now focuses on raising her three children.

