Meet Lori Matsuoka: The inspiring wife of basketball star Bill Walton

Stalwart basketball player and eventual sports broadcaster Bill Walton became a household name thanks to his exceptional skills and charisma. His wife, Lori Matsuoka, is an inspiration in her own right as a philanthropist. What work does Lori Matsuoka do, and how did she meet Bill?

Lori and Bill, pictured with Rick Barry and Lynn Norenberg Barry, were married for over 30 years. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer and Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Bill Walton was a talented former basketball player turned sports broadcaster who died on May 27, 2024.

turned sports broadcaster who died on May 27, 2024. Lori Matsuoka , Bill Walton’s wife, is a philanthropist and editor.

, Bill Walton’s wife, The couple were married for over 20 years and Lori remains dedicated to keeping her late husband's memory alive.

Lori Matsuoka's profile summary

Full name Lori Matsuoka Walton Birthplace Tracy, California, USA Current residence San Diego, California, USA Marital status Widowed (Married to Bill Walton from 1991 until 2024) Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Black (greying) Eye colour Dark brown Profession Philanthropist and editor Education University of California Social media profiles Instagram

How old is Lori Matsuoka?

Lori Matsuoka’s age is 62 in 2025. Although her birthdate is not known, Lori's birth month is March, and she was born in 1963. The age difference between Bill and Lori was 11 years.

How tall is Lori Matsuoka?

Lori Matsuoka’s height has not been confirmed. Publications like Naija News report it as 165 cm. Despite the unconfirmed height, Lori was notably shorter than Bill, who stood at 211 cm.

Lori left the corporate world to focus on her philanthropy work. Photo: Rich Fury (modified by author)

Source: Original

Lori Matsuoka’s nationality

She was born in Tracy, California, USA, making her an American citizen. Over the past 40 years, Bill had a home in the heart of San Diego where he and Tracy lived, and she has resided in the area since her husband's passing.

Lori Matsuoka's career

The iconic sportsman's wifeBill's wife is a philanthropist and editor. Lori's philanthropy began when she was chosen to represent UCLA’s undergraduate service organisation. Some of the charities Lori publicly endorses include:

Go Red For Women

Barrio Logan College Institute

Boys & Girls Clubs

Canine Companions for Independence (CCI)

Friends of Balboa Park

Freedom Dogs

Girl Scouts

Junior Achievement

The Lucky Duck Foundation (LDF)

Make-A-Wish Foundation

Monarch Schools

National Conflict Resolution Center (NCRC)

The New Children’s Museum

Corporate career

Lori previously worked for Ray-Ban, Black & Decker, and Allergan Pharmaceuticals. Lori's last corporate job was with Ray-Ban, which she left in 2002 to pursue her passion: working with NGOs.

The couple met in 1990. Photo: Jerod Harris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

She discussed how leaving the corporate world initially felt with The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015, saying:

'Even though it sounds great to not have to work, it was hard for me. I always worked, I always had my own spending money, and I got so much self-worth from that.'

Lori went on to express that despite her initial emotional reservations, she found purpose in her philanthropy work, stating:

'I am a Type A person, and when I do something, it’s always over the top. When I worked, I worked 80 hours a week. So when I started doing the service dogs, I got so much confidence and such a sense of satisfaction from it, that when I learned about all of these other organizations, it was hard to say, "No".'

The same article also highlighted Lori's former experience working with nonprofits, preciously serving on six nonprofit boards, and as a chairperson for over 17 fundraising events that worked with the military, arts, children, and animals.

Bill and Lori got married in 1991 and were still married when he passed away in 2024. Photo: Don Tormey (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Editing experience

Lori turned to editing to help highlight respected nonprofits and individuals that make the world a better place. Lori's official website states:

'I have always loved the nonprofit world so when the opportunity came up for me to become the Philanthropy Editor for Giving Back Magazine, I was ecstatic! There are so many good people and nonprofits in the world that it’s my absolute honor to highlight them every week in the “Feel Good Friday” column.'

How did Bill Walton meet Lori?

Both parties had different versions of how they met. Bill Walton met his second wife, Lori, in 1990 when they attended a Grateful Dead concert. But, Bill told other people that he and Lori met at church. Speaking to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015, Lori said:

'Our versions of how we met are different. This is mine: "We met backstage at a Dead concert." Bill’s version is: "We met at church." But I think it’s because he considers the Dead concerts to be church!'

Bill's first wife

Bill Walton's first wife was Susan Guth. Bill and Susan, fondly later known as Susie Walton, were at college when they both attended UCLA. The former couple got married on February 24, 1979, and divorced in 1989.

Lori was an avid supporter of her late husband’s career. Photo: M. Caulfield, Arnaldo Magnani, and Rich Fury (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Of their meeting, Susan told The Times in a 2001 article:

'I thought he was a geek, but he had a great heart, so I went out with him.'

Was Bill Walton married at the time of his death?

He and Lori were still happily wed at the time of his passing on May 27, 2024. Bill Walton’s cause of death was an extended battle with colon cancer.

Larry Bird's tribute

Fans, friends, and former colleagues expressed their sadness regarding Bill's death online, with Senior NBA ESPN writer Tim Bontemps quoting Celtics icon Larry Bird on X (Twitter), saying:

'I love him as a friend and as a teammate. It was a thrill for me to play with my childhood idol and together we earned an NBA championship in 1986. He is one of the greatest ever to play the game. I am sure that all of my teammates are as grateful as I am that we were able to know Bill. He was such a joy to know and he will be sorely missed.'

Social media profiles

Find Lori on Instagram, with 2,672 followers as of March 17, 2025. It is her only form of social media.

Lori Matsuoka is best known for being the wife of late basketball legend Bill Walton. However, she has established herself as a significant figure in her own right as a philanthropist and editor who continues to publicly honour her late husband.

READ ALSO: Who is Karen Backfisch-Olufsen? Meet Jim Cramer's ex-wife

Briefly.co.za wrote about another figure who stood firmly behind their famous spouse throughout the years, Karen Backfisch-Olufsen. Best known as TV personality Jim Cramer's ex-wife, Karen has established an identity outside of her well-known ex-husband.

What do we know about Karen Backfisch-Olufsen's life? Read on for everything about her professional and personal life.

Source: Briefly News