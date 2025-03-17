Who is Karen Backfisch-Olufsen? Meet Jim Cramer's ex-wife

Jim Cramer's first wife, Karen Backfisch-Olufsen, was with him before the fame and fortune. She was the brains behind the success of his hedge fund, Cramer & Co., which made them a formidable trading couple. A 1989 Fortune Magazine issue called them 'Mr. and Mrs. Aggressive' while comparing them to Warren Buffett.

Karen Backfisch-Olufsen with her daughter Emma (L) and her ex-husband Jim Cramer (R). Photo: @ikaptainkush on X/@emmalinatotes on Instagram (modified by author)

Karen Backfisch-Olufsen's profile summary

Full name Karen Backfisch-Olufsen Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Jim Cramer (1988-2009) Children Two: Cece Cramer, Emma Cramer Profession Hedge fund trader Social media Instagram Facebook Known for Trading and being Jim Cramer's first wife

Karen Backfisch-Olufsen helped Jim Cramer make better trading decisions

CNBC anchor Jim Cramer married Karen Backfisch in 1988. They had met a year earlier while working as traders for Michael Steinhardt's hedge fund.

The couple later worked together at Jim's hedge fund, Cramer & Co., and Karen's contribution to the firm helped it survive the 1987 market crash. In his May 2002 New York Magazine article, Jim praised her trading intellect, writing,

I realized that not only could prices not be predicted, they were fixed every day by a process that combined luck and promotion and could only be gamed by someone much tougher and smarter intellectually than I was. Fortunately, that someone turned out to be Karen Backfisch, who not long after the crash, which she had predicted, became Karen Cramer.

Five facts about Jim Cramer's ex-wife, Karen Backfisch-Olufsen. Photo: @emmalinatotes on Instagram (modified by author)

Karen Backfisch-Olufsen retired after becoming a mother

Karen reportedly retired from trading in 1991 after welcoming her first child with Jim Cramer. The couple share two daughters, Cece Cramer and Emma Cramer, who grew up in Summit, New Jersey.

Cece keeps a low profile, but her sister Emma is active on social media platforms. Emma graduated from Tulane University in 2016 with a BA in Art History and later studied fashion and apparel design at Parsons School of Design, according to her LinkedIn. In 2023, she established her business known as Folds.

Jim Cramer has maintained a close relationship with his daughters. While talking on CNBC in June 2022, the Mad Money host shared that he does not give his daughters money so that they appreciate what they make and live within their means.

Giving money to my own kids and then having them invest—bad idea. I teach my kids about money by not giving them any money... Volunteer at a soup kitchen or donate money to a charity. This will teach you the true value of money.

Jim Cramer and Emma at the New York Harbour in June 2016 (L) and Emma with Karen in Lisboa, Portugal, in May 2023 (R). Photo: @emmalinatotes (modified by author)

Jim Cramer and Karen Backfisch-Olufsen's divorce settlement

The couple's marriage lasted 21 years before they divorced in 2009. As part of their divorce settlement in 2010, Jim revealed during his appearance on The Pomp Podcast that he transferred most of the money he made from successful trading to his ex-wife to avoid a dispute.

He also sold their Summit, New Jersey mansion to Karen Backfisch for $1. The pair purchased the five-bedroom, 5,032-square-foot home in 1999 for $2.375 million. Karen placed it on the market and sold it in 2019 for $3.675 million.

In the early 2010s, Karen and Jim were in court on a separate matter involving their former neighbour in Summit, D. Wyatt Stone. The exes reportedly invested $4.1 million between 2000 and 2003 in a real estate redevelopment company known as Stone Foundation.

The Cramer family sued Stone in 2009 after Stone had used their money for his side ventures. The suit was settled in mid-2015.

Emma and Jim Cramer at the Lincoln Financial Field in December 2018 (R) and Emma with Karen during her graduation in 2016 (L). Photo: @emmalinatotes (modified by author)

Where is Karen Backfisch-Olufsen today?

Jim Cramer's ex-wife maintains a low-key profile but is often seen spending time with her daughters. Karen has a private Instagram account, @igotyoubabe6070, which is often tagged on Emma's posts. In June 2021, Emma informed her fans that she and her mother had survived a scary road accident.

Last Wednesday, I took a trip to the NY Botanical Garden with my mom and her best friend; it was a perfect, sunny day. Everything changed in a split second on our way home when we were hit from behind by two different cars on the NJ Turnpike. One distracted driver caused a six-vehicle collision.

Karen Backfisch with her daughter, Emma, in Montauk, New York, in August 2017 (R). Photo: @emmalinatotes (modified by author)

Is Karen Backfisch married?

Karen Backfisch has not introduced another partner since her divorce from Jim Cramer. Her ex-husband moved on a few years later.

Jim Cramer married Lisa Cadette Detwiler in April 2015 at Liberty Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York. The couple met in 2006 through mutual friends in Manhattan. Lisa told the New York Times in 2015 that it was not love at first sight, but she changed her mind about Jim after getting to know him.

I remember saying that there was no way I was going to go out with that bald, screaming man—He had wonderful life experiences to share. And most of all, he placed his children above everything else in life. And after all I had been through, that really hit home with me.

Jim Cramer and Lisa Detwiler at a White House Correspondents' Association Dinner after-party on April 21, 2007. Photo: Paul Morigi

What does Jim Cramer's wife do for a living?

Jim Cramer's wife, Lisa Detwiler, is a real estate broker. She also manages a Brooklyn-based Italian restaurant known as The Longshoreman. Lisa's father, Walter M. Cadette, was an economist at J.P. Morgan, while her mother, Joan Cadette, was an English teacher.

Lisa Detwiler and Jim Cramer attend the Jason Binn & Capitol File Hosts White House Correspondents Dinner after-party on May 9, 2009, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Niche Media

Is Karen Finerman Jim Cramer's ex-wife?

Karen Finerman has never been married to Jim Cramer, but they are co-workers at CNBC. She is a panellist on the network's Fast Money segment, while Cramer runs the CNBC Investing Club and hosts Mad Money.

Finerman's husband is billionaire entrepreneur Lawrence E. Golub, the CEO of Golub Capital. The couple has two sets of twins. Karen's sister, Wendy Finerman, is an Oscar-winning film producer, while her brother, Mark Finerman, is a real estate financier.

Jim Cramer speaks during the Martha Stewart American Made Summit at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Headquarters on October 22, 2016, in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Karen Backfisch-Olufsen remains one of the best hedge fund traders years after reportedly retiring. While Jim Cramer proceeded to build a successful media career, his ex-wife chose a private life.

