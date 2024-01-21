What happened to Terry Bradshaw's ex-wife Melissa Babish?

Terry Bradshaw is a renowned figure in American sports, having won four Super Bowls during his 14-season NFL career as a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. His personal life also took centre stage, especially his failed marriages. His first wife, Melissa Babish, is the least known of his ex-wives, but she was a celebrity in her own right when they met.

Melissa Babish and Dick Clark (R). Terry Bradshaw (L). Photo: CBS/Aaron Rapoport (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bradshaw had just begun his professional NFL career when he met Melissa Bradshaw, a model. However, things failed to work out for them. Terry married two more wives before meeting his current spouse, TV personality Tammy.

Melissa Babish's profile summary and bio

Full name Melissa Babish Year of birth The early 1950s Age Early 70s or late 60s Place of birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Nationality American Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw Profession Former model, Miss Teenage America Known for Being the first wife of former Terry Bradshaw

Melissa Babish was crowned Miss Teenage America

Babish was born in the early 1950s in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. She was crowned Miss Teenage America in 1969. The beauty pageant had been established about eight years before, in 1961, for high school girls. The original beauty contest ended in 1979 after the name rights were sold to Teen Magazine.

Melissa Babish was the first wife of Terry Bradshaw

The former beauty pageant holder met Terry Bradshaw in the early 1970s. The retired athlete had just been drafted into the NFL and was receiving many letters from women he had never met.

Terry met Babish through another girl he was going out with. She was also a Miss Teen America titleholder. In his 2001 book, It's Only a Game, the sports commentator recalls how things unfolded.

She liked me a whole lot. In fact, she liked me so much that after we'd gone out only a few times, she introduced me to her friend and suggested I go out with her.

The athlete and Melissa dated for a while and then tied the knot in 1972. However, their marriage lasted only 18 months. The failed union affected Terry mentally, and he started going to church less.

I'm a Baptist, a Christian. I pulled away from it in that year. I felt a lot of guilt over the divorce, and I'd lost my job. I'd failed. I didn't become an alcoholic or a whoremonger, but I was moody and depressed, and I drank and hustled women in bars.

Bradshaw later told the Chicago Tribune in 1987 that his first marriage was a terribly immature decision. The former couple had no children together.

Melissa Babish after winning the Miss Teenage America pageant. (Photo by CBS

Source: Getty Images

Who is Melissa Babish married to now?

Little is known about Melissa Babish today. Her ex-husband Terry has been married three times since their divorce. He married his second wife, Olympic figure skater Alicia Starbuck, in 1976, but they divorced seven years later in 1983.

Bradshaw then married law student Charla Hopkins the same year he divorced Alicia. They were together for over 13 years until their divorce in 1996. The NFL Hall of Famer is currently married to his fourth wife, Tammy, whom he met in the late 1990s.

How long has Terry Bradshaw been married to his current wife?

The former NFL player has been married to Tammy Bradshaw for over nine years. The Oklahoma-based couple met in the late 1990s and dated for about 13 years before making things official. They tied the knot in Hawaii in 2014 with none of their families in attendance.

Terry Bradshaw and his wife Tammy during the premiere of Father Figures. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Does Terry Bradshaw have kids?

The former quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers has three daughters. He welcomed his firstborn, Rachel, in May 1987 (36) with his third wife, Charla Hopkins. The former couple gave birth to their second daughter, Erin Bradshaw, two years later, in June 1989 (34).

Terry became a stepfather to daughter Lacey when he married her mother, Tammy, in 2014. Lacey was born in 1989 to Tammy and her ex-husband David Luttrull. Her parents divorced when she was young, and her mother later started dating Terry.

The four-time Super Bowl winner is also a grandfather to several grandkids. His stepdaughter Lacey has two children, Zurie (born in 2013) and Jeb Hester (born in 2017). Terry's daughter Erin welcomed Jessie Paxton Weiss in December 2021 with her husband Scott Weiss.

What happened to the husband of Terry Bradshaw's oldest daughter?

The athlete's oldest daughter, Rachel Bradshaw, married Rob Bironas, a former NFL kicker for the Tennesse Titans, in June 2014. Three months after their wedding, Rob died in a single-car accident in Nashville, Tennessee. He lost control of his speeding 2009 GMC Yuko Denali SUV and crashed into trees. He was 36.

Terry with his daughters Erin and Rachel during the Terry Bradshaw show premiere. Photo: Bryan Steffy

Source: Getty Images

Melissa Babish is now only remembered as Terry Bradshaw's first wife in popular media. The former Miss Teenage America vanished from the spotlight, and nothing has been heard from her since the divorce.

READ ALSO: Who is Marcelle Provencial, Jon Scheyer's wife? Top facts

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Jon Scheyer's wife, Marcelle Provencial. The couple met in college and are currently parents to three children.

Jon Scheyer is the current head coach for his alma mater, Duke's ACC basketball team, while his wife works as a registered nurse. Check the article for more about the secret to their successful marriage.

Source: Briefly News