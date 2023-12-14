Who is Marcelle Provencial, Jon Scheyer's wife? Top facts

Jon Scheyer's career has seen an upward trajectory since he started playing for Duke's ACC basketball team. The coach has also built a successful family with his wife, Marcelle Provencial, who has been in his life since college. This article highlights all you need to know about Jon Scheyer's wife.

Head coach Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils with wife Marcelle Provencial. Photo: @jscheyer on Instagram, Michael Hickey on Getty Images (modified by author)

Scheyer became Duke's coach following Mike Krzewski's retirement in 2021. In 2023, he signed a 6-year contract with his alma mater that will see him coach promising stars until the end of the 2028/2029 season. He continues to prove his ability to fill the big shoes that celebrated collegiate coach Mike left behind.

Marcelle Provencial's profile summary and bio

Full name Marcelle Provencial Date of birth 5 June 1987 Age 35 years in 2023 Place of birth Lauderdale, Florida, United States Current residence Durham, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m) Weight Approx. 123 lbs (56 kg) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Duke's Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (since 2017) Children Three, including daughter Noa and sons Jett and James Parents Alberta and Russell Provencial Education University of North Carolina (Medicine) Profession Registered nurse (Family practitioner) Known for Being Jon Scheyer's spouse

Who is Jon Scheyer married to?

The Duke Blue Devils Basketball head coach has been married to Marcelle Provencial since May 2017, although their relationship dates back to 2013. The couple met as college students; Jon studied at Duke University while Marcelle went to the University of North Carolina.

The former Duke basketball athlete proposed in August 2015. Provencial and Jon Scheyer's wedding was held on 6th May 2017 at a private ceremony attended by close relatives and friends, including his former basketball teammates from Duke University.

Marcelle Provencial and Jon Scheyer with their two kids. Photo: @jscheyer on Instagram (modified by author)

How many kids does Jon Scheyer have?

The collegiate head coach has three children with his wife, Marcelle. The couple welcomed their eldest child, daughter Noa Marie, in January 2018 and son Jett in August 2019. Their youngest son, James Russell, arrived in May 2022. Jon Scheyer's family resides in Durham, North Carolina.

How old is Jon Scheyer's wife?

Marcelle was born on 5 June 1987 (36 years old in 2023) in Lauderdale, Florida, United States. She is the daughter of Alberta and Russell Provencial.

What does Jon Scheyer's wife do for a living?

According to sources, Marcelle Provencial is a professional registered nurse specializing as a family practitioner. She graduated with a degree in Medicine and has worked with Medical ICUs and Rush University Medical Centre. She is currently based at the Women Wellness Clinic in Durham, North Carolina.

Jon and his wife Marcelle with their daughter Noa as a newborn. Photo: @jscheyer on Instagram (modified by author)

Did Jon Scheyer go to the NBA?

Scheyer was not drafted into the NBA. He was part of Duke's squad that won the 2010 National Championships, after which he left the United States to play overseas basketball for two seasons. He played for Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv (2011 to 2012) and later joined Spain's Gran Canaria (2012 to 2013).

Jon returned to his alma mater in 2013 as a special assistant before being named assistant coach under Mike Krzyzewski a year later. He was promoted to associate head coach in 2018 before taking the reigns following coach Krzyzewski's departure from Duke.

Does Jon Scheyer have a bad eye?

The Duke Blue Devils head coach has a bad right eye. He was poked in the eye by then Golden State's Joe Ingles while playing in the NBA Summer League game with the Miami Heat after going undrafted by the NBA in 2010. Scheyer suffered optic nerve avulsion and retina tear and had to undergo surgery.

How tall is Jon Scheyer Duke?

The Illinois native is 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m) tall. His recorded weight is approximately 190 pounds (86 kg). He has grey eyes and blonde hair.

Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. (Photo by Wesley Hitt

Jon Scheyer's wife, Marcelle Provencial, has mainly stayed out of the spotlight, although she regularly features in her husband's Instagram posts. The two have busy professional lives but are dedicated to family.

