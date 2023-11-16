Natalia Dyer's eating disorder: Is she suffering from anorexia?

Natalia Dyer is an American actress famously known as Nancy Wheeler of Stranger Things, a Netflix science fiction horror series. The talented rising star has, in the recent past, left fans concerned about her health after her dramatic weight loss. This article highlights Natalia Dyer's eating disorder speculations.

Dyer began her acting career around 2009 when she was just twelve. She has since been featured in several films and shows like Hannah Montana, Yes God Yes, Things Heard & Seen, and Velvet Buzzsaw. At a young age, Natalia has reached worldwide fame, and with success comes interest in her personal life. What is known about the eating disorder rumours surrounding Natalia Dyer?

Natalia Dyer's profile summary

How old is Natalia Dyer?

The actress was born on 13 January 1995 (28 years old in 2023) in Nashville, Tennessee, United States, to her father, Allen Dyer and mother, Karen Young. She has a blood sister, Virginia Dyer, who is seven years younger than her and a maternal half-sister whose identity is yet to be revealed to the public.

Natalia Dyer's boyfriend

Natalia has been in a romantic relationship with actor Charlie Heaton since 2016. They met on the set of the Stranger Things Netflix series, in which they play each other's love interest.

Does Natalia Dyer have an eating disorder?

Speculations of the actress having an eating disorder started when she appeared to have shed a lot of weight over the course of filming the Stranger Things Netflix series. Fans began sharing pictures of her before and after online, showing Natalia Dyer being too thin and saying she might have anorexia. The actress has yet to address the rumours publicly.

What is Natalia Dyer's weight and height?

The Stranger Things star is 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m) tall and has blue eyes and light brown hair. Natalia Dyer's weight is approximately 48 kg (106 pounds).

Why is Natalia Dyer not active on Instagram?

Natalia Dyer's Instagram account, @nattyiceofficial, currently has 105 posts and more than 8.2 million followers. The actress does not upload content often and sometimes goes days or months without posting an update.

Some of her followers have been concerned about her infrequent use of social media. In the comment section of her 29 September 2023 post, one of her fans wrote, "This must be what the second coming of Jesus feels like", and another, "…we already know she is most likely not posting until March now."

In a 2020 interview with ELLE magazine, Natalia revealed that she doesn't find social media easy because she has always been very private, and it brings her anxiety. She only posts content about her work and never about her personal life.

You know, a lot of the things that happen in my life I want for myself and my immediate surroundings. I feel like I tend to give through my work, so personal posts are a little tricky for me.

What celebrity has orthorexia?

Several Hollywood celebrities have opened up about their obsessions with healthy eating. They include;

Australian actress Teresa Palmer revealed on the Mamamia Me Before You podcast that she suffered from orthorexia from 2009 to 2012. The birth of her three children helped her overcome her fear.

podcast that she suffered from orthorexia from 2009 to 2012. The birth of her three children helped her overcome her fear. Famous vegan food blogger Jordan Younger also opened up about her battle with trying to restrict herself to certain types of vegan foods.

Fans' concerns about Natalia Dyer being so skinny do not seem to have affected her busy working schedule. Her latest projects, including Chestnut, Based on a True Story, and All Fun and Games, came out in 2023. It is crucial for fans to address the issue of Natalia Dyer's eating disorder with sensitivity until she chooses to address it.

